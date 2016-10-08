Arizona State Has A Trout Master Plan

Native fish.

Monster invaders.

Even hybrids.

Arizona Game and Fish says there’s room for everyone in Arizona’s lakes and streams.

Andy Clark, with Arizona Game and Fish’s Coldwater Fisheries division, laid out the master plan last weekend before a meeting of the Payson Flycasters.

Game and Fish hopes to streamline, simplify and broaden its management of coldwater fish — including four non-native trout, two threatened natives and graylings.

The state has been raising non-native trout and stocking them into Arizona streams and lakes in enormous numbers for nearly a century — in the process eliminating native trout and other species from most of the waters of the state.

But in the past two decades, the trend has somewhat reversed — with concerted effort to save the Gila and Apache trout, which once dominated nearly every high-mountain stream in the state.

The state now has 220 streams and lakes managed mostly for introduced trout, including nearly 1,000 miles of stream — many of them in Rim Country, according to the 2016 Coldwater Sportfisheries Strategic Vision Document, the basis of Clark’s presentation. Game and Fish also stocks trout into 57 lakes with a surface area of 3,700 acres. It manages 11 other much larger lakes with a surface area of 30,000 acres for warmwater species — like non-native bass, bluegill and catfish.

A recent survey estimated that the state’s 360,000 fishermen spend an average of 17 days a year fishing. They’re 83 percent men and 73 percent are older than 45.

They spent about $1 billion on fishing trips and gear in 2013, the most recent year for which Game and Fish has figures. They also paid $16 million for fishing licenses — a budget mainstay for Game and Fish.

The master plan would set aside some streams for native trout, others for “Blue Ribbon” monsters, but most for rainbows and other easily reared hatchery fish to draw anglers from throughout the state.

The native trout have returned to only a handful of coldwater streams, mostly stretches of stream protected from the intrusion of predatory non-native trout by fish barriers.

Game and Fish has learned to grow the threatened Apache trout in hatcheries with enough success that people can now actually fish for them in three White Mountain streams — the west fork of the Black River, the east fork of the Little Colorado River and the west fork of the Little Colorado River. Anglers can also catch the rare native trout in several streams and lakes on the White Mountain Apache Reservation.

Erosion from the Dude Fire smothered one small population of Gila trout 20 years ago. But in recent years, Game and Fish has established a small, population of Gila trout in Frye Creek near Safford. Enough fish are now reproducing in the creek to sustain a limited, catch-and-release fishery.

Game and Fish also hopes to eventually reintroduce Gila trout into a section of Haigler Creek, although that will mean building fish barriers and killing off the current population of wild brown and rainbow trout.

But the master plan calls for managing most of the state’s rivers and lakes for the non-native species anglers like to catch — and cook.

Here’s a breakdown of the ultimate plan for the coldwater lakes and streams of Rim Country. The plan includes the following goals, but no timetable for bringing it about. In some cases, the streams and lakes already meet these criteria.

Blue Ribbon:

Nine locations with 91 acres of lake and 163 miles of stream.

These waters would have about 500 trout per mile of stream habitat, with at least 5 percent of those larger than 20 inches long. This generally requires rules that sharply limit the number of fish anglers can keep — or strictly catch-and-release waters. The goal would produce an angler catch rate of one fish per hour.

Canyon Creek — lower reach — a 3.8-mile stretch below OW bridge with big, brown trout.

Chevelon Creek — upper — a 13-mile stretch that includes the confluence of Willow Springs and Woods Canyon to Chevelon Lake), with brown trout.

East Clear Creek — A 94-mile stretch of creek with big rainbows and browns.

Designated:

18 locations, including 1,386 acres of lake and 163 miles of streams.

These waters have about 300 trout per mile, with 25 percent of them larger than 12 inches and 5 percent larger than 18 inches and an angler catch rate of one fish per hour.

Chevelon Lake — 200 acres with rainbow trout.

Chevelon Creek — middle reach — a 4-mile stretch below Chevelon Dam to the power lines, with brown and rainbow trout.

Basic Yield:

Four locations, with 470 acres of lake and 6 miles of stream.

Waters in which half of the trout are greater than 10 inches in length — which is about the size of the average hatchery trout when it’s released. Mostly, anglers catch the fish as they’re stocked.

Workman Creek — A six-mile stretch in the upper reach.

Wild/Native Trout:

87 locations including 285 acres of lake and 497 miles of streams.

These waters support wild-born and native trout, with everything from fry to blue ribbon fish, with a density of about 500 trout per mile of stream.

Bonita-East Verde — The whole 3-mile stretch of creek with brook trout.

Chevelon Lake — 200 acres with brown trout.

Dude Creek — A 4.6-mile-long creek with native Gila trout.

East Verde River — the upper reach would have 18.6 miles of stream for wild rainbow.

Ellison Creek — the 4.1-mile-long creek would have rainbow.

Haigler Creek — the 3 miles in the upper reach would have Gila trout.

Horton Creek — the entire 2.4-mile creek would have rainbows.

Houston Creek-Tonto — the entire 5.9-mile creek would have rainbows.

Pine Creek — the upper 2.6 miles would have wild rainbows and browns.

Reynolds Creek — the entire 1.6 miles of creek would have rainbows.

Tonto Creek-Salt — the 21-mile middle reach would have browns.

Weber Creek — the 4.6-mile upper reach would have browns and rainbows.

West Clear Creek — the 23-mile upper reach would have browns.

Wet Beaver Creek — the 7-mile upper reach would have brown trout.

Willow Springs Creek — the 3.4-mile stretch from Willow Springs Dam to the confluence with Woods Canyon Creek would have rainbows.

Woods Canyon Creek — the 5.8-mile stretch from the lake to the confluence with Willow Springs Creek would have wild brook and brown trout.

Workman Creek — the 6-mile lower reach would have wild rainbows.

Featured Species:

15 locations including 700 acres of lake and 16 miles of streams.

These waters specialize in certain species, with 50 trout per acre of habitat and an angler success rate of about one fish every two hours.

Bear Canyon Lake — the 60-acre lake would have rainbows and the new, hybrid tiger trout.

Woods Canyon Lake — the 52-acre lake would have rainbows and tigers.

Willow Springs Lake — the 158-acre lake would have rainbows and tigers.

Intensive Use:

102 locations, including 34,000 acres of lake and 287 miles of streams.

Managers would try to stock enough fish into these lakes so anglers catch one fish every two hours, with about 50 trout per acre of habitat.

Blue Ridge Reservoir

Christopher Creek

Clear Creek

East Verde River Green Valley Lakes

Haigler Creek (middle reach)

Tonto Creek (upper reach)

Verde River

Wet Beaver (middle reach)

Willow Springs Lake

Woods Canyon Lake