Halloween Help Sought For Payson's Annual Trunk Or Treat Festival

Calling all you ghouls and goblins — it is time for the Annual Trunk or Treat Festival sponsored by State Farm — Matt Crespin. The Monday, Oct. 31 event in the very spooky Ox Bow Saloon on Payson’s Main Street will last from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The town will buy candy once again to be distributed from more than 30 decorated booths for children younger than 12.

“The reason the town buys the candy is because we want to provide a safe environment for children to safely trick or treat and give parents peace of mind that their children are safe,” said Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Cameron Davis.

Businesses that want to sponsor a booth can sign up at the Parks, Recreation and Tourism office at 1000 W. Country Club. Sponsors must supply and decorate their own 10x10 trunk or you may use a town car trunk. Trunk space reservation deadline is 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21.

This year bring your kids and enjoy the “Star Wars Experience.” Meet all your favorite Star Wars characters: Luke Skywalker, Darth Vadar, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Rea, Storm Troopers and many more. Get autographs and take a family picture with all the characters. The Star Wars Experience will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and admission is only $3. Bring a can of food for the local food bank and get in for $2.

This year parking is available at a large lot near the Ox Bow as well as Green Valley Park, the Julia Randall Elementary School lot, the Presbyterian Church on Main Street and the Main Street parking lot off of Westerly.

Oxbow owner Brian Mortensen owns the venue for the event and C.E.R.T will provide security.

For more information, contact the Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department at 928-472-5110 or visit tourism@paysonaz.gov.