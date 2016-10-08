One More Piece In The Fossil Creek Puzzle

A crucial 19-acre chunk of land alongside Fossil Creek this week passed into Forest Service hands.

Western Rivers Conserv­ancy conveyed to the Forest Service the remaining private in-holding alongside the stream that attracts more than 100,000 visitors annually. The transfer completes the Fossil Creek National Wild and Scenic River corridor and conserves the last unprotected reach of this unique, mineral-laden stream, which has become the premier refuge for native fish in the state.

The conservancy used federal funding to buy the land from a private seller in 2015 to protect the property for its crucial fish and wildlife habitat and to improve the integrity of the Wild and Scenic River corridor.

“Acquisition of this property was made possible through funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, thanks to the support of Senator McCain and the Arizona Congressional Delegation,” said WRC’s Interior West Program Director Dieter Erdmann.

For a century, almost all of the water in the creek was diverted to a hydro-electric plant supplying the Valley with electricity. But in 2005, APS decommissioned the power plant and returned the flow of a travertine-laden spring to the creek.

Four years later, Congress designated all 17 miles of the stream as Wild and Scenic. Meanwhile, Arizona Game and Fish removed the non-native fish from the creek and made it one of the most important refuges for native fish like the speckled dace, longfin dace, spikedace, loachminnow, Gila topminnow, Sonora sucker, desert sucker, razorback sucker, headwater chub, and roundtail chub.

Fossil Creek is a principal tributary to the Verde River, Arizona’s other Wild and Scenic River. It flows through two wilderness areas, the Fossil Springs Wilderness and the Mazatzal Wilderness. Fossil Creek’s headwaters are Fossil Springs, near the Mogollon Rim. High in calcium carbonate, the water in the stream creates travertine formations and deep pools that range from aquamarine to deep blue.

The Wild and Scenic designation provided protection for the entire creek — with the exception of the chunk of private land near the old APS power plant.

Nicole Branton, Red Rock District ranger, said, “Now that the Wild and Scenic River is complete, the Forest Service can more effectively manage it for the sake of the stream’s fragile fish and wildlife and to ensure that visitors have safe and sustainable access.”

More than 80 special-status species inhabit the area along and around Fossil Creek. Fifteen bat species occur in the river corridor, as do numerous bird species, including black hawks, peregrine falcons, bald eagles, Bell’s vireos, Lucy’s warblers and verdins. The stream now supports nine native fish species.

Last year, the Forest Service imposed a reservation and permit system to protect the stream from the impact of the rising number of visitors. The $5 permit requires an advanced reservation to visit the creek during the season.

The Forest Service is continuing to work on a long-term plan to protect the creek and regulate visitation.