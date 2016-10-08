Breaking News

Payson pushes another state power to the final minute October 8, 2016

Ryan Ricke looks for running room against Snowflake on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.

Photo by Keith Morris. |

By Keith Morris

As of Saturday, October 8, 2016

Payson recovered an onside kick in the closing minutes to give itself another shot to stun a state power on Friday night.

But the Longhorns once again came up short in a 26-21 football loss at No. 1 Snowflake.

See Tuesday's Roundup for the story.

