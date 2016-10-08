Payson recovered an onside kick in the closing minutes to give itself another shot to stun a state power on Friday night.
But the Longhorns once again came up short in a 26-21 football loss at No. 1 Snowflake.
See Tuesday's Roundup for the story.
Saturday October 8, 2016
Payson pushes another state power to the final minute October 8, 2016
Advertisement
Payson recovered an onside kick in the closing minutes to give itself another shot to stun a state power on Friday night.
But the Longhorns once again came up short in a 26-21 football loss at No. 1 Snowflake.
See Tuesday's Roundup for the story.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID