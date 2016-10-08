Voter Registration Deadline Monday

The Gila County Board of Supervisors on Oct. 4 approved setting up vote centers and polling places.

The Nov. 8 general election is just a month away and the county elections department is ready for voting to begin.

The last day to register to vote in the general election is Monday, Oct. 10. Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 12. The last day to request an early ballot by mail is Friday, Oct. 28.

Registered voters may mail in ballots they receive in the mail or deposit them at the early voting sites from Oct. 12 through Nov. 4. The sites are the Payson Gila County Recorder’s Office, 201 W. Frontier St., open from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; or the Globe Gila County Recorder’s Office, 1400 E. Ash St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Additionally, the county will

have special early voting locations open on specific dates. For those in the Roosevelt precinct, early voting ballots will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Roosevelt Baptist Church, Thursday, Oct. 20; Tonto Basin early voting is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Tonto Basin Chamber of Commerce; Pine-Strawberry voters may vote early from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the First Baptist Church of Pine; and early ballots from Young voters can be cast from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Pleasant Valley Community Center.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters may cast their ballots at any of five vote centers in Gila County or at their precinct polling place. Hours of operation are from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The vote centers in southern Gila County are at the Elks Lodge, 1919 E. Maple St., Globe and Miami High School, 4635 E. Ragus Rd., Miami. Vote centers in northern Gila County are at Expedition Church, 302 S. Ash St., Payson; Church of the Nazarene, 200 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson; and Star Valley Baptist Church, 4180 E. Highway 260, Star Valley.

Northern Gila County polling places are: Gisela Community Center, 136 S. Tatum Trail, Gisela; First Baptist Church of Pine, 4039 N. Highway 87, Pine; Roosevelt Baptist Church, 18659 Highway 188, Roosevelt; Tonto Basin Chamber of Commerce, 45765 Highway 188, Tonto Basin; East Verde Baptist Church, 11209 N. Houston Mesa Road, Whispering Pines; Christopher Creek Bible Fellowship Church, 1036 E. Christopher Creek Loop, Christopher Creek.

To run all of the vote centers and polling places, the supervisors also approved on Oct. 4 the appointment of 100 people (leaving several positions vacant due to lack of help), plus 39 election workers, many of whom are employed by the county and do double duty on Election Day.

In other business

• The supervisors approved a $10,000 grant to the Bullion Plaza Cultural Center and Museum for maintenance and improvements based on the fact it is considered a benefit to the public and will improve or enhance the economic welfare of Gila County inhabitants.

• Adopted a proclamation declaring October Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Gila County.

• Authorized purchasing two, new or used full-sized regular cab three-quarter ton pickups from McSpadden Ford of Globe in the amount of $48,176 for both ($24,088 each) for the facilities department. These vehicles will replace units with high mileage that have become too expensive to operate, are inefficient or have been damaged and are no longer operable. At least six of the vehicles being replaced will go into the county auction.

• Awarded a contract for countywide area network and Internet services to Triplet Mountain Communication, Inc. of Peridot, Ariz., to improve speed and access with the computer systems in the county’s Globe facilities.