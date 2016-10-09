Greiner Returns To Mountain Bible Church In Payson

Dave Greiner and his wife Patty recently returned to retire in Payson.

With the recent resignation of Pastor Jim Harper from Mountain Bible Church, Greiner has accepted the position as interim pastor.

He is no stranger to Payson or Mountain Bible, having served as the lead pastor from 1994 until 2004.

Upon leaving Payson, the Greiners planted a church in Yuma, where he served as lead pastor for 6-1/2 years.

During his term as interim pastor, he will assume the leadership of the body at Mountain Bible Church. His first sermon at the pulpit was Sept. 11.

For more information, call the church office at 928-472-7800 or visit the website at mountainbible.org.