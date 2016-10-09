Probation For Roosevelt Assault

A man that got into a fight on the docks of Roosevelt Lake was sentenced Monday to probation and ordered to attend anger management.

Johnny Rene Arbizo, 37, repeatedly punched several men on the Windy Hill boat ramp in July 2015 after the men got into an argument about their boats, according to a pre-sentence report.

Arbizo will serve six months probation for assaulting the men and seven days in jail with credit for five days served.

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office was called to the west boat ramp after several men got into a brawl, of which one witness took video of at least some of that fight.

Deputies found two large pickup trucks parked next to each other on the ramp, their trailers and boats still in the water.

When a deputy approached, Arbizo told him to stay back and then proceeded to curse him out. Arbizo eventually cooperated and sat down. Arbizo admitted he had hit the men, but said they were yelling at his children.

In the video, Arbizo is seen punching the faces of two men who appear injured and unable to defend themselves. Arbizo walks away and then attacks them again several times. A witness is seen trying to stop Arbizo from attacking the men.

Arbizo told a probation officer that he had thought about the decisions he made that day and wishes he had handled things differently.

Arbizo has one prior, an alcohol offense from 1998.

Arbizo said he has been clean and sober for almost a year now, according to the pre-sentence report.

Probation recommended Arbizo complete anger managed to help him “notice triggers that may be contributing to his lack of self-control that day.”