Chambers Will Be Juvenile Judge

Superior Court Judge Bryan Chambers will now also serve as the Presiding Judge of the Juvenile Court, giving him authority in dependency cases and juvenile delinquency cases.
Appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey in 2015, Chambers is now running unopposed for his current seat on the Gila County Superior Court.
Formerly, Chambers was the legal adviser to the Gila County Board of Supervisors and other county departments
