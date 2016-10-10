New Tonto Apache Tribal Council

Newly elected members of the Tonto Apache Tribal Council took office last weekend. The new chairman is Jerry DeCola (left). Other council members include Hunter Doka, Calvin Johnson and Lucinda Flores. Charlie Lopez and Derrick Hoosava (not pictured) tied for the fifth seat and will now go into a runoff. DeCola vowed to heal divisions in the tribe and seek economic development and jobs.
Advertisement
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID