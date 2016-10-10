Oven Fire Causes Smoke, But No Flames

Three fire engines responded to an oven fire Tuesday afternoon in north Payson, but not a drop of water ended up being needed.

Around noon, someone reported a structure fire at the Maurnez Apartments, 110 W. Airport Road.

Payson firefighters arrived to find the occupant of a ground level apartment near the rear of the complex safely out of her unit, but smoke pouring out the front door.

Firefighters found the smoke was coming from the apartment’s oven. They learned the resident had turned on the oven to preheat, but forgot to take out items she had stored in the oven, including bake ware and plastics. The plastic melted, filling the apartment with smoke.

There were no flames so firefighters did not have to use any water. The apartment did have working smoke detectors.

Battalion Chief Jerome Lubetz said it is a good reminder not to store anything inside an oven.