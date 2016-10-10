Rim Holiday – Old-Time Fiddle Fest

Across America, towns like Payson celebrate the holidays established by federal and state governments, but these special days do not occur often enough to satisfy the appetite of local folks. People find additional reasons to get together for fun and meeting friends, and one of these occasions is the annual Old-Time Fiddle Festival. Once begun, it quickly became a welcome tradition, not only for the excitement, but because “fiddling” had always been a way of life among Rim Country settlers.

The fiddle as a musical instrument came to the American colonies with Scottish and Irish settlers, and as America expanded westward, violin folk music came with it. By the time settlement reached New Mexico, Arizona and California the fiddle was blended with guitar music from Mexico and Latin America.

In Rim Country pioneer days, dancing was the main social activity and thus the demand arose for fiddle music and skillful fiddle players who could keep the dance lively. The children in a family were often encouraged to take up playing at an early age. “Babe” Haught said that Henry Haught began playing the fiddle when he was 4 years old. It is no wonder that during his lifetime in the Rim Country he was always called upon to demonstrate his skill.

Dances were held whenever people got together, and most often in the local schoolhouse. There were all-night dances at Rimrock, Myrtle, Tonto and Strawberry schools. In Payson the larger dance halls provided good accommodations, and different fiddlers developed unique and recognizable styles. Local cowboy strummers brought their guitars because they blended so well with the fiddle music. After the 1920s pianos also were played along with the fiddles and guitars.

Forest Ranger Fletcher Beard was a fiddler and this helped to make peace with the ranchers who resented the Forest Service for controlling grazing allotments. His fiddling gave him entry to the lives of people he had to deal with every day.

The August Doin’s in Payson (rodeo time) was a special event each summer for good fiddle music. Large groups danced all night as Charley McFarlane’s fiddle joined others for the two-step, square sets, polkas and schottisches. By the late 1880s the waltz was becoming popular. One reporter from Globe called it “hugging set to music.” Festivals like these broke up the monotony and diverted the attention of settlers from the hardships of everyday life. Pent up emotions were hilariously released in a vigorous dance with enthusiastic fiddle music.

Fiddling music was seldom learned from a written score, but poured from the player’s heart and soul. Over the centuries the familiar tunes passed from father to child: “House of David Blues,” “Dance All Night With Your Bible in Your Hands,” “Orange Blossom Special,” “Out Over The Waves,” “Frolic of the Frog,” “Turkey In the Straw.”

Many would come not to dance but to listen to the music. This encouraged the fiddlers to compete, and “dueling fiddles” often turned the evening into a jam session.

After the Fourth of July barbecue was given up as economically unfeasible, Sarah Lockwood hoped it could be turned into a “Pioneer Day” to acknowledge the people who had come there in the early days. She said, “Maybe we could combine it with a fiddler’s contest.” It was an idea that struck fire for Vertielee Floyd, and in the 1970s she was successful in pulling the fiddle playing together in a state fiddling championship. D. C. Ashby, Don Stevensen, the brothers Githon and Clinton Reid and others joined her in the endeavor. The first contest was held in the park at Main and Beeline, and it soon became the centerpiece for a fall festival of arts and crafts.

A portable piano was brought in and the playing of spoons added rhythm. At first only local performers participated. The stage was the back of a pickup truck and styles were varied. As the years went by not only folk tunes but also big band western sounds were included.

Other Arizona towns began holding festivals patterned after Payson’s. World-class fiddlers and fiddling groups joined the local old-timers, and strolling around the site one heard not only the practice but also spontaneous jam sessions.

In 1983, Richard Haught received a letter from the editor of Arizona Highways, which stated, “We would like to thank you for your fine fiddle playing ... It was wonderful to hear those old tunes played with such skill and feeling. It greatly added to our pleasure and gave us a new insight into the heritage of the Rim Country.”

Next: Columbus Day