Some Very Handy Internet Links

There are a lot of things we complain about these days — and with good reason. That even includes the Internet, but there are some things on the Internet that are just great — if you know where to find them! The trouble with that is that it is not easy to a) find what you want, and b) find it on a site that will give you what you want without sending you off to someplace you don’t want to go to. So a couple of years ago I started a little folder on my machine in which I store live links to really great places. I thought it would be fun today to share just a few of them with you. Here they are:

• We are all curious about ourselves. Ever get wondering what your last name means? Wonder no more.

http://www.surnamedb.com

• Driving over to another state soon? Want the straight dope on speed limits, stripped of all the fancy legal language?

http://www.speed-limits.com/

• Here’s one I know you are going to love. Want to know what day of the week you were born on, or something about some date? Go here:

http://www.calendar-12.com/calendar/

PS: It will take you to this year’s calendar, but don’t use the left and right arrows to slowly go backward or forward to some year. Go up to the URL line, add the year you want at the end of the URL and click, and off you go.

• If you ever want to know if there are any years which are exactly the same as some other year, go here:

http://www.timeanddate.com/calendar/repeating.html

When you get there, just go down to the box that says “Which years use the same calendar,” enter the year you are interested in, and click.

• Ever wish you could go back in time and listen some old time radio shows you’ve heard about? Is there an elderly person in your house who would love listening to all the comedies, dramas, mysteries, westerns, detective stories, and more? There are hundreds and hundreds of them you can download free. All it takes is one click. Just go here:

http://www.oldtimeradiofans.com/

• With all the wildfires we’ve had lately it’s handy to have the Roundup to keep us up to date, but what if you’re going out of state or have someone you’re worried about? Here’s a link that will give you up-to-the-minute data on wildfires elsewhere:

http://inciweb.nwcg.gov/

• Want to know your family history? Go here:

https://familysearch.org/search/

• Want to know more about some Arizona law? Go here:

http://www.azleg.gov/ArizonaRevisedStatutes.asp

• I know you have a dictionary on your computer, but the one I am about to give you a link to is a DICTIONARY! Know what I mean? If you click on this link you cannot only get the definition of anything, but you can also translate it into any language you want — and do a lot of other things:

http://www.oxforddictionaries.com/

• Going somewhere in Arizona? Want to know about any roadwork or closures you might run into? Just click here:

http://www.azdot.gov/projects

• If you live in or near Payson and you get wondering at times if Payson is ever going to get the mess on some street fixed, I’d just bet you’d love it if the next link I was going to put up would take you to a handy-dandy site that would tell you that.

Right?

Sorry! There ain’t no such place. ADOT has info on its work, but Payson just doesn’t post it.

However!

You can let them know you’re not happy about it. Just go here, but don’t tell them I sent you. :-)

http://www.paysonaz.gov/E-Gov/take-action.html

Sorry, I have no magic way of making the links here in the paper edition of the Roundup live so that you can just click on them, but if you would like them in a form you can copy and paste right into your computer, just go here:

http://www.paysonroundup.com/discussions/open/Im_istening/7519/