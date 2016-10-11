Baseball Legend Randy Johnson Dedicates The Field Named For Him In Payson's Rumsey Park

Baseball legend Randy Johnson looked out on the Payson crowd of approximately 250 people sitting underneath a huge awning and then turned his gaze to a group of kids on the ground in front of them.

“The lessons that you learn on the field are really the ones that you take into real life,” he said.

The Hall of Fame Diamondbacks pitcher was the headline speaker for Friday morning’s dedication of the two Kiwanis Park Fields located at Rumsey Park.

Johnson attended the event, along with another former Arizona Diamondback, slugger Luis Gonzalez, whose game-winning hit clinched the 2001 World Series.

Johnson said generations of kids will learn lessons in teamwork, determination, sharing and leadership on the two fields the Diamondbacks turned into gems this year through the “Diamonds Back” Fields, presented by Arizona Public Service.

“The numbers who get to the major leagues are very small,” Johnson said. “One person (of the 30) here might make it to the major leagues or might make it to a minor league team.

“But more importantly, when the kids play here, the lessons that they will learn they’ll be able to take into the real world. (Those are things like) understanding teamwork, understanding giving back, understanding at times you can’t be selfish, you have to share, allocating situations, being a leader at times.

“So they may never play professional baseball, but the lessons you will learn here playing baseball with your teammates and in front of your community and your family are actually more important than playing baseball.”

D-backs play-by-play announcer Steve Berthiaume served as the master of ceremonies for the event, which also featured APS chairman & CEO Don Brandt and Payson Mayor Kenny Evans.

Among the local officials recognized were Payson Parks, Recreation & Tourism Director Cameron Davis and Payson Little League President Barbara Rasmussen, who applied for the Diamondbacks Foundation Build A Field Grant for three years before finally securing the grant this year.

The fields are the 37th and 38th to be improved through the program that began in 2000.

Both the Kiwanis East and West fields underwent an extensive facelift earlier this year thanks in huge part to the persistence of Rasmussen.

The Diamondbacks awarded Payson the grant in the program run in partnership with APS and transformed both the Kiwanis East and Kiwanis West fields, putting in regulation fencing with green screening and adding shade screening to the dugouts, two scoreboards, two large bleachers, two portable mounds that allow both fields to be used for either baseball or softball and the same rock-free dirt used at Chase Field.

Payson installed lights at both fields this year before the Build A Field Program dramatically added to the transformation. The scoreboards were the last things to be finished, according to Rasmussen.

The town hopes to complete the remodeling with the addition of a $200,000 concession stand featuring restrooms and a crow’s nest between the two Kiwanis fields.

After the ceremony, Payson Little Leaguers pulled off the fabric covering the new scoreboard located behind the center field fence on the Kiwanis East Field, revealing its new name — Randy Johnson Hall of Fame Field.

The Kiwanis West Field was renamed D-backs Legends Field.

Gonzalez said it’s rewarding to be part of an organization like the Diamondbacks that supports communities like Payson.

“To have these kids sitting here knowing that every day of the week, even on weekends, they can spend time out here, knowing that they’re going to be on a good quality field with scoreboards and being able to share great memories with their friends, their families, learn about sportsmanship, teamwork, dedication, that’s what it’s all about to us, to our organization, to APS,” Gonzalez said. “We’re all about families and giving back.”