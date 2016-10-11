Breakthrough: Girls Notch 1st Two Wins

Zoom in past the 0-4 record and the situation comes into sharp focus.

Zero goals scored and 25 surrendered.

Yes, it’s been a difficult season for Payson’s girls soccer team.

So when the Longhorns faced a team struggling even more than them, it would have been natural for them to score as many goals as they could.

And do like many of Gilbert Leading Edge Academy’s opponents have done this season, send 11 players onto the field against a team unable to play more than nine.

But that’s not how Leslie Fletcher Ayres and her team roll.

No, the coach didn’t take advantage of the Spartans, who entered the game 0-5 with one goal scored and 36 allowed.

They only brought nine players to Payson on Sept. 29 and played only eight much of the game to give girls a chance to take a break.

Payson played only the same number of girls the Spartans played, either eight or nine.

And after building a comfortable 4-1 halftime advantage, Fletcher Ayres did her best to limit the margin of victory over the final 40 minutes, moving girls out of attacking positions back to defense or midfield posts after their first goal and replacing starters with junior varsity players whenever possible.

“I’m not a fan of (running up the score),” the coach said. “We’re trying to build a program and that’s not a healthy thing for my girls.”

Payson won 7-3.

Maddy Beier scored three goals to lead the offense. Taylor Brade tallied two goals and Hannah Baca and Josey Long chipped in one goal apiece.

The Longhorns showed signs of improvement in a 4-0 loss to Camp Verde the previous game on Sept. 22.

“We generated a lot of shots and probably had 70 percent of the possession. We were very happy with that game, but obviously we would have rather won it.”

One day after beating Leading Edge, the Longhorns notched their second victory, beating Holbrook 2-0 in their second game at the Tucson Desert Christian Old Pueblo Classic held Sept. 30-Oct. 1.

They opened that tournament with a 1-0 loss to St. Johns and turned immediately around to play the Roadrunners.

Brenna Winton and Joselyn Alonso scored the goals in the win. Senior co-captain Becca Carr had an assist.

“That made her day,” Fletcher Ayres said of Carr. “She and my other senior captain (Sadie Sweeney) are working real hard.”

Junior Emma Nelson had 14 saves for the shutout. Payson put 29 shots on the Holbrook goal.

“The girls just played really good soccer,” the coach said. “We had 10 different girls generating shots on goal.”

Although goal scorers get much of the credit for victories, the coach wanted to talk about the performance by the defense.

“We have some really exceptional defensive players that are working hard this season, led by our two captains, Becca Carr and Sadie Sweeney.”

Sophomore Megan Ryden and freshman Teryn Fabian are among the others who’ve contributed on the defensive end.

The Longhorns (1-6) won the game despite being shorthanded.

They’re actually not much better off than Leading Edge thanks in part of last week being fall break at Payson.

“We lost two girls to injury in the Holbrook game,” Fletcher Ayres said. “It was a tough game, a physical game. And we have some girls on vacation. I’m probably traveling with 10 players to Chino Valley (12-0 loss on Oct. 6), which makes it very tough. We’re looking forward to being back at full strength next week.”

They closed the tournament with losses to Lakeside Blue Ridge and Show Low on Oct. 1.

Payson lost 11-0 at Flagstaff Northland Prep on Oct. 4.

She believes the Longhorns could close the season on a good note.

“We’re looking forward to a strong close of the season,” Fletcher Ayres said. “I’m really hopeful for that.”

They have just three games remaining, closing the season with a senior night game at Rumsey Park against Northland Prep at 6 p.m. on Oct. 20.

The coach loves the improvement she’s seen in the team this season.

“Our team is getting better every day,” she said. “I’ve got girls who’ve never touched a soccer ball in their lives who were on the field half the time in the tournament. If you do that to a team its hard to recruit girls the next year. But I don’t see that as a problem for us, because my girls, we’re focusing on what we’re focusing on.”

Which is not their number of wins and number of losses.

“We’re just trying to build the program,” the coach said.