Community Almanac Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Quilt Show This Weekend at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino

The 12th Annual Rim Country Quilt Roundup opens to the public at 9 a.m., Friday, Oct 14 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino event center. The exhibition remains open until 5:30 p.m. on Friday and then reopens from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15. Admission is $5 per person, with those under 12 admitted for free. To learn more, call 928-978-3464.

Ballot Measure Town Hall set

The Secretary of State’s Office will have a Town Hall meeting about the General Election ballot propositions at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Payson Messinger Funeral Home, 901 S. Westerly Rd., Payson.

The meeting is free and open to the public.

Registered Arizona voters will have the opportunity to vote on two ballot measures in the General Election Nov. 8, 2016 — legalizing the purchase of marijuana for all adults from licensed distributors and raising the minimum wage.

The language of these ballot measures and other detailed information are available on www.Arizona.Vote.

Sheriff candidates’ forum

Gila County Sheriff candidates incumbent Adam Shepherd and challenger Darrell Stubbs will present their platforms and answer questions at the Payson Tea Party meeting from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260. Community members are invited to attend, for more information call 928-951-6774.

School Board candidate debate

The Kiwanis Club hosts a Payson Unified School District school board candidate debate at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the PUSD District Office, 902 W. Main St., Payson.

Candlelight walk, program

On Wednesday, Oct. 12 the community is invited to participate in Time Out’s annual candlelight walk/program honoring those who have survived the social epidemic known as domestic violence and those who have died as a result of abuse.

Participants will meet at the Expedition Church parking lot, 301 S. Colcord, at 5:45 p.m., where they will be given candles and signs to carry, if desired. At 6 p.m., the assembled group will line up to begin a brief walk to McDonald’s and back to Expedition Church, where, at 6:30 p.m. a short program will be presented.

Should the walk be canceled due to inclement weather, the program at the church will proceed at 6:30 p.m. as planned.

For details, call Time Out at 928-472-8007.

Community Breakfast

Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church holds its monthly community breakfast at 8 a.m., Friday, Oct. 14. The church is at 507 W. Wade Lane, Payson, just south of Payson High School. For more information, contact Pastor Steve DeSanto, 928-474-5440.

Shred-A-Thon

The next Payson Shred-A-Thon by TNT Shredding is from 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, Oct. 14 in the parking lot of Walmart.

To shred contents filling a banker’s box-size container is $6. Part of the proceeds will benefit the Sustainable Rim Country group.

For more information, call Tim at 480-329-7412.

Payson Lions estate sale

The Payson Lions will have an estate sale starting at 7 a.m., Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15 at 512 E. Saguaro Circle. There will be home furnishings; area rugs; metal patio set; small flat screen TV; golf equipment; upright freezer; garden tools; and much more. For details, call 602-758-4242.

Quilt Roundup

Payson’s 12th Annual Rim Country Quilt Roundup is Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino, Payson.

The exhibition is from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. both days and admission is $5 per person, with those under 12 admitted for free.

In addition to exquisite quilting from around the Southwest, the show features a vendor mall and shop hop, a special lecture by noted quilter Ann Petersen, plus quilt appraisals.

Presenting sponsors of the exhibition are Gila County District 1 Supervisor Tommie Cline Martin, the Payson Church of the Nazarene and Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.

To learn more, go to www.quiltroundup.com or call 928-978-3464.

Soroptimist event

The Soroptimist of Zane Grey Country are presenting a special evening of gifts and wine at Head to Toe Essentials, 904 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14.

The evening will feature handmade items from Uganda and more.

Holiday cooking class

At a special benefit holiday cooking class at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 participants will be making eggnog, flambé, baked cheese, etc. Presented by Friends of Rim Country Gila Community College as a fund-raiser, call Judy 928-978-0472 to reserve a seat for this fun event.

Archaeology meeting

The Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society meets at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 in the Fellowship Hall of the Church of the Holy Nativity, 1414 Easy St., Payson. Guests and visitors are always welcome; and refreshments will be available.

The guest presenter is anthropologist Laurie Webster. She will discuss the latest Southwest findings of ancient textiles, baskets, wood, and hides.

Webster is currently a visiting scholar at the Department of Anthropology of the University of Arizona and a research associate at the American Museum of Natural History. She makes her home in Mancos, Colo.

Benefit for family of cancer victim

The Hellsgate Fire Department in cooperation with Moose Lodge 852 in Star Valley hosts a fundraiser from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 for the family of firefighter Bill Dupke, who lost a long battle with cancer in September.

The event is at the Hellsgate Fire Department on Walters Lane in Star Valley. There will be food, games, Dj Effect raffles, giveaways, live auction and more. Later dance to the live music of the Ron Gibson Band and enjoy a cowboy dinner.

Donations are needed. Recommended: food for the dinner including pork, beans, coleslaw, rolls, hot dogs, hamburgers, buns, sweets; cleaning and yard services to raffle or auction, unique home-built items, gift certificates, other services (no yard sale items).

To donate, contact Christina Furlong, 928-951-2219 or Brandon Furlong, 928-951-0334.

TCCA program Sunday

George Bugatti brings a one-of-a-kind experience to Payson at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Payson High School Auditorium. It combines the beauty of art with the melody of music in Bugatti’s show Portraits of America.

Single tickets are $25 and are available at the door. Children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

For more information, visit the association website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 303-903-2895.

Win a side of beef

The Gila County Republican Party’s last fundraiser of the season features a side of beef. The raffle prize is approximately 300 pounds of northeast Arizona-raised beef and will be cut to the order of the winner.

The cost: 1 ticket, $20; three for $50. Tickets are available at the Republican Club Headquarters, 307 S. Beeline, Suite C (behind Buffalo Bar and Grill) or call Gary 928-478-8186 or Shirley 928-951-6774. Drawing is Monday, Oct. 31 at Rim Country Republican Club meeting.

Food drive continues

The Central Arizona Board of REALTORS® annual Food Drive, benefiting the Payson Food Bank and Pine/Strawberry Food Bank, continues through the end of October. Drop non-perishable food donations or checks payable to the Food Bank at any real estate office in the area or at the CABR office, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Suite 12, Payson.

Library bookstore specials

During October the Library Bookstore at the Payson Public Library will continue the Buy One, Get One special on all books in the areas of History, Politics, and Biographies.

As always, the second item must be of equal or lesser value than the first item. The Library Friends of Payson Bookstore is to the right of the circulation desk just inside the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. For more information, visit the Library Friends of Payson website at www.libraryfriendsofpayson.org.



Elks events

Applications for the Elks’ New Year’s Eve SUPERSTARS! Duets are now available at the Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy. Duets can consist of male/female, male/male or female/female. All singers are invited to apply. Applications must be returned to the Lodge by Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Also available at the Elks Lodge are tickets for its Veterans Day Dinner and Ceremony.

The dinner is free for all veterans and only $8 per plate for non-veterans. A complete baked chicken dinner will be served. A maximum of 150 tickets are available so get tickets early. Everyone must have a ticket, including all veterans. All are welcome to stay for karaoke following the dinner and ceremony.

For more information, call the Lodge at 928-474-2572.

U.S. Marine Corps anniversary celebration

Rim Country patriots and visitors will celebrate the 241st anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.

The evening’s featured guest will by retired USMC Sergeant John Naughton, former publisher of the Payson Roundup.

The social hour is from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.; dinner from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; program from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., which will be followed by the traditional cake-cutting ceremony.

For more information and to make reservations, call 928-468-1095

Veterans Day program planned

The Payson Patriotic Events Committee’s annual Veterans Day Tribute is at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11 in the Payson High School Auditorium.

This year the committee shall, once again, partner with the Longhorn Theatre and the Payson High School to present Veterans Day 2016.

This year, the U. S. Navy will be spotlighted (the Marines were the focus of last year’s event).

Banner needs volunteers

Banner Payson Medical Center is seeking volunteers to work in the hospital gift shop as well as the information desk. Volunteers typically serve one four-hour shift per week. Morning and afternoon shifts are available. For more information or to apply, call 928-472-1268.

See’s Candy

The Soroptimist of Zane Grey Country again have See’s Candy available for sale at Western Village, 1104 S. Beeline Hwy., Payson. For special orders, call Jean at 928-474-6167.

Crafters’ spaces available

Spaces are available for crafters wishing to participate in the Seasonal Holiday Bazaar at St. Philip’s Church from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5. To reserve a space or for more information, contact Karen at 480-518-3618 or Connie at 612-805-9354.