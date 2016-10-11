Dating Debate Grows Over Recent Phs Presentation

By Friday, Oct. 7, reaction to the Roundup story (Dating talk flap: School assembly warns girls not to provoke ‘uncontrollable’ boys) on the Brad Henning relationship assembly had spread through the flames of social media reaching parents, students, graduates, former teachers and even other media outlets.

Some expressed outrage that the presentation cautioned girls on what they wear and how they behave while suggesting the sex urges of boys ensure the survival of the species.

Others supported the speaker — and challenged the Roundup’s account of the assembly. Defenders of the assembly said it cautioned girls to be careful and respect themselves in relationships — and didn’t absolve boys from responsibility to treat girls with respect.

The presentations lasted for two days, the first day with a joint assembly for both boys and girls. On the second day, 350 girls attended a mandatory, girls-only session during school hours and 25 boys attended a voluntary, boys-only, after-school session. The Roundup did not attend the first day’s session, but did attend both assemblies on the second day.

In a press release, the district said its decision to present this assembly “was the result of the overwhelmingly positive response by students two years ago for the same assembly.” The assembly two years ago did not include the girls-only and boys-only second day presentation.

The district’s release said, “The message of the presentation was building positive relationships and the overall theme was the definition of true love is choosing the good for the other person in the relationship. The presentation was not one-sided but aimed at members of both sexes. The message of the presentation was never intended to be about sexual violence, date rape, or dating violence. As a result, this information was never presented in any of the assemblies. If an individual did not attend the initial presentation on Tuesday they may not have received the message of the presentation and may not have had context for the follow-up question and answer assemblies on Wednesday.

The district said the Payson High School site council comprised of parents and staff, the Gila County Health Department and a couple of other local entities decided to have the assembly. Those groups also contributed to the funding. PHS Principal Brian Mabb said the high school also used Credit for Kids dollars.

“This assembly was funded with Credit for Kids funds approved through site council and with a donation from Gila County Health,” he wrote in an email.

The district also said parents had an opportunity to request their son or daughter not attend the assembly.

A recorded call to parents on Sept. 25 did say parents could send an email to the principal to exempt their student from attending the assembly.

Yet many parents, such as Laurel Wala, said they did not receive that message. Wala understood from her daughter that the assembly was mandatory.

Female students also reported that their teachers told them the assembly was mandatory.

The district did say that in retrospect separating the boys and girls was a mistake.

Several students writing on the Roundup’s Facebook page agreed. Students Destinee Tinnin and Olivia Long said the emphasis on healthy relationships came through loud and clear when they attended the assembly.

“I think this article is completely wrong and (the speaker) told the students that you should respect yourself before you get into a relationship and being in an abusive relationship is not OK,” wrote Tinnin. “He also stated that it’s not just the boys that can be very sexually active and pushy. He said that a lot of girls do it as well. I do agree that the boys assembly should have also been mandatory, but I do understand his reasoning because a lot (not all) high school boys sitting through a two-hour assembly about sex for two days in a row can get a little out of control and they can be very inappropriate about it.”

Long agreed the assembly was about relationships, not rape.

"This article is misinformed," wrote Long, "The presentation wasn't on sexual violence, it was on proper dating and the importance of respecting yourself. The speaker, while having to talk over hundreds of disrespectful high schoolers, made important points about abstinence, healthy relationships and love. He was not blaming the entire female audience of 14-18-year-olds for sexual assault. He was saying be careful who you associate yourself with, what you wear and do because that does convey some sort of message, guys and girls are different (!!!)"

And that’s just the problem, said 1991 Payson High School graduate Nicole Engstrom in her posting. No matter how women dress, women won’t feel safe until men take responsibility for their actions.

“The perpetuation of rape culture and victim blaming ... only serves to drive the following statistics of sexual violence. Every two minutes someone is sexually assaulted in this country. On average, almost 289,000 victims above the age of 12 are the victim of a sexual assault or rape. One out of every six women will be the victim of an attempted rape or completed rape in their lifetime. Sixty-six percent of sexual assault victims are between the ages of 12-17,” she wrote. “I can go on and on, but the one statistic that is the most important and needs to be shouted from the rooftops, is that 100 percent of the time, the perpetrator is 100 percent responsible for sexual violence.”

Engstrom has spent 10 years of her 18-year law enforcement career investigating child and adult sex crimes.

The social media reaction to the story went back and forth, with most of the comments critical of the district — but many others supporting the effort to stress the importance of respectful relationships, deferring sex until after marriage and urging girls to dress and act in a way that doesn’t provoke the wrong response.

“Don’t the young men have a responsibility as well?” said Henrietta Thornill. “What happened to showing and having respect for young ladies?”

But Christa Rutherford defended Henning. “He is very gifted and cares for the students. I have had the pleasure of watching Mr. Henning since 2000. It is sad to see this so misconstrued by the paper.”

Nerissa Smith agreed — in part, “I was only at the first assembly, I didn’t hear anything I thought was controversial at all. I didn’t make it to the girls-only assembly, but I do think it’s pretty ridiculous to make girls miss school for an assembly but not boys.”

Holly Crump commented, “I am on the speaking bureau for the Arizona Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Coalition. For me, I do trust and admire the reporter, and I do believe that telling girls not to provoke ‘uncontrollable boys’ speaks volumes about whose responsibility it is to stay safe. The boys will be boys attitude is gone in other parts of the world. I’d like to bring a new attitude to this little corner of the world.”

Sheri Stribling wrote, “What you wear should have no relation to sexual assaults.”

Destinee Tinnin replied, “it shouldn’t and I understand that and he didn’t say that ... he said just be aware of the possibilities that boys present and respect yourself.”

Kimberly Kendall wrote, “I agree that girls should dress for school not the beach. However, I don’t agree with everything this speaker had to say. And I feel like it should have been mandatory for boys too. The unfortunate truth is a large majority of our kids in Payson don’t have a stable home life with parents who are available to teach them respect for themselves and others. I feel that the high school tried to give some guidance by having this speaker speak to our kids. Too bad his message was misguided.”

“I am appalled!” wrote Penny Stonebrink in the comments on the story online. “I have a child in the CBI class, Spec Ed. I just asked her about the assembly and she said she ‘had to go.’ I had no prior information about this assembly. No permission slips. My child is at an approximate mental age of 9-10. Totally not appropriate for the school to take this out of the parents’ control.

Meria Heller commented, “We live in a new thing: rape culture. How about parents teaching their sons how to behave? Instead the victim gets the blame, shame and classes.”

Engstrom concluded, "Within the separate presentations provided to the girls and the boys, for Mr. Henning to spread the false narrative that boys have no control over themselves when it comes to their sexual drives, as they are made to carry on the species. Additionally, Mr. Henning stressed to the girls that they should not dress in such a way that would unleash a boy's sexual urges, causing them to have to act on them. Additionally, he intimated that if a girl feels that she is not attractive, she may choose to dress provocatively to get male attention, which could also create a scenario in which males would have no choice (but) to act out sexually. We as a society cannot allow victim blaming and rape culture to continue from generation to generation by providing excuses to perpetrators of sexual violence, and pushing the blame onto the victims."