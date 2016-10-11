Deplorable Headline

Editor:

Regarding your article titled “Survey: Arizona abuses its teachers,” I find it impossible to believe that any kind of professional and independent survey would jump to that completely biased conclusion.

Please back up your statement that the survey itself states “Arizona abuses its teachers” and publish the exact citation for that statement.

Otherwise, you have injected your personal political bias into an alleged “news” article, your conclusion that Arizona abuses its teachers is outrageous, irresponsible and in the immortal words of Hillary Clinton, “deplorable.”

You owe the teachers and taxpayers of this community and this state a formal front-page apology. Thank you.

Larry Hoffenberg

Editor’s note: Interesting point. Arizona’s like 47th nationally when it comes to treatment of teachers, with very low pay and large class sizes, according to a national survey. But does that qualify as “abuse,” as the headline suggested? Merriam’s online dictionary offers as one of the definitions of abuse “… Improper or excessive use or treatment.” That kind of fits, but I think they meant as in abusing drugs. Definition No. 4 was “language that condemns or vilifies usually unjustly, intemperately and angrily.” Maybe. But that actually fit Mr. Hoffenberg’s letter better than the headline fit the story. Other definitions of abuse include, “to treat in a harmful, injurious, or offensive way” and “bad or improper treatment; maltreatment.” That seems pretty close. But then, Mr. Hoffenberg has a point. Maybe “abuse” was too strong for the headline. How about “mistreats, disrespects, takes for granted, insults, devalues and underpays?”