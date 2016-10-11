Doesn’T Want Bible As Textbook

Editor:

Thank you so much for your fine coverage of the comments of those running for school board at the PUSD #10 presented at the Payson Tea Party meeting on Sept. 20.

I would like to make one little correction. Under my picture you quoted me correctly, “Education in America had a supreme position, the Bible often its only textbook.” I was referring to when American classrooms had their early beginnings in America.

Continuing in the article the report was, “Hetrick believes that the Bible should be used as a textbook, as it used to be.” I would like to make clear that I did not say or imply this statement. At its onset, American education used the Bible because the people were unashamed Christians and few if any textbooks were available at the time.

The main thrust of my candidate’s presentation was Americanism and patriotism being returned to public schools. The jewels for this is the use of volunteerism from local veterans groups which is already in place and for new textbooks on the subjects.

Thank you, Roundup, keep up the good work.

J. Marlene Hetrick,

candidate PUSD #10