Don’T Jog On Roadway

Editor:

I was saddened to read of the death of a jogger in Tonto Basin. The article did not say, on which side of the road he was jogging. I hope the newspaper and schools will make a concerted effort to advise people (especially children) that they should walk on the left side of the road, facing approaching traffic as is mandated by the Arizona Drivers’ License Manual: 28-796.

“Pedestrians on roadways: If sidewalks are not provided, a pedestrian walking along and on a highway shall walk when practicable only on the left side of the roadway or its shoulder facing traffic that may approach from the opposite direction.”

Dee Strickland Johnson