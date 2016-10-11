Don’T Study, Don’T Pass

Editor:

In response to Dale Oestmann, I am not particularly in favor of Trump or Hillary, but has he stopped to consider that Hillary has been in politics for over 30 years, has been a senator and Secretary of State, and so must know her politics.

Has Oestmann stopped to consider that Trump was ill-prepared due to the fact that he has never taken the time to research our (his) country’s politics, specifically since he decided to run for president of the United States. All he can do is bully and try to intimidate, and cannot begin to follow the rules of conduct.

It would behoove Trump to perhaps understand how our government runs and not follow his understanding of how “things should be done”; i.e. his business dealings.

In closing, I am a mere citizen and I know more about what’s going on in this country than he does. As in school, you don’t study you don’t pass. No one had to cheat to answer the questions Lester asked, you just had to be prepared.

Merci Schon