The Great And Lustful Caper For Capers

How did I ever find out about capers?

Not really sure — it’s a mystery.

But capers are those tiny green pickled berries used in classic dishes like chicken piccata.

So I set off on a wild caper to find out about these pungent little packs of flavor.

Are they healthy?

What type of plant grows the caper berries?

Why would anyone choose to eat these berries?

First thing I discovered — capers are considered an aphrodisiac.

Get this — scholars say no less than the Bible labels capers a lust-producing delicacy.

Ecclesiastes 12:5 says, “… the grasshopper loses its spring, and the caper berry has no effect.”

Not sure what translation that’s in, but the root of the Hebrew word for caper berry, aviyyonah, means desire.

Hmmm …

A bit of a stretch for me to see that in the Bible verse, but I can understand the value the berries had to the ancient Greeks. They used caper berries to relieve gas.

Well, that would certainly make one feel better. But lustful?

I know this — pain doesn’t inspire anything, least of all lust. And passing gas won’t make that first date go well. So, should you take the capers before the date? Or order them at dinner?

The ancients also used the caper berries to reduce inflammation, remove worms and relieve skin ailments. So, it seems best to take the capers before the date.

Well ... I’m beginning to see the point of the whole aphrodisiac thing — if you’ve got gas, rashes and worms.

Now, I don’t know if this gets you all excited — but the Journal of the Association of Arab Universities for Basic and Applied Sciences says the caper berry packs a powerful punch of antioxidants.

Capers are considered free-radical scavengers because of their flavonoids, carotenoids and phenolics. Try saying that by candlelight.

They’re considered so powerful in the Arab world, traditional healers still prescribe fresh caper berries to treat hypertension and diabetic complications.

So, why is the Middle East talking about the healthy benefits of the caper berry as well as its lustful qualities?

It grows in all the countries bordering the Mediterranean, since it loves a semiarid to arid environment. Lusts for it, even.

In fact the plant really can’t stand humidity. When it gets wet and humid, the caper’s leaves develop wart-like pockmarks on the surface.

Wart-like pockmarks on an aphrodisiac — eww.

Once the humidity is gone, however, the new leaves return to normal. Like getting over a crush on the wrong guy.

Gardeners complain that once the caper shrub gets established, it’s virtually impossible to get rid of the plant — kind of like my old high school boyfriend.

It grows out of walls. The Wailing Wall in Jerusalem has a huge caper bush growing out of it. Which means among other things, they’re wailing for capers.

Some countries use it to control sand, as it will grow on sand dunes.

And the flowers of the plant have lily-white petals with delicate and long purple stamens. The flowers only bloom for a few hours before they deteriorate into the seeds. It’s a rare sight to see the flowers especially since the best caper berries form before the flower even blooms. Harvesters take the berries when they’re at their peak, like Rhett Butler sweeping Scarlett O’Hara off her feet.

All very promising, really.

Especially after I looked up Spanish fly (please don’t ask why — I was researching aphrodisiacs). This well-know sex booster is made of ground up, green blister beetles. Double ewww.

No thanks.

It’s capers for me.

Especially in a nice lemon sauce.

Flounder (Halibut) with Lemon Caper Sauce

From saveur.com

1 slice white country bread, crust removed, torn into quarter-inch pieces

2 lemons

8 tbsp. unsalted butter

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

4, 6-ounce flounder fillets

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 cups loosely packed flat-leaf parsley leaves, finely chopped, plus whole leaves, to garnish

1/4 cup capers, drained and rinsed

Heat the oven to 350 degrees.

Spread the bread out on a baking sheet and bake, tossing occasionally, until deep golden brown, about 25 minutes.

Transfer the croutons to a rack and let cool.

Meanwhile, finely grate the zest from the lemons into a small bowl. Using a paring knife, cut off the top and bottom of each lemon and remove the white pith. Cut between the membranes of the lemon to release the segments into the bowl with the zest, and then squeeze the juice from the membrane into the bowl; discard the membrane.

In a 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat four (4) tablespoons of the butter over medium-high. Place the flour on a plate, and then season the flounder with salt and pepper and dredge it lightly in the flour, knocking off the excess. Add the fillets to the butter and cook, turning once, until golden brown and cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes.

Using a spatula, transfer each fillet to a plate and return the skillet to medium-high heat. Add the remaining four (4) tablespoons butter and cook, swirling the skillet, until it begins to smell nutty and turn brown. Stir in the lemon zest, segments, and juice along with the chopped parsley and capers and remove from the heat. Season with salt and pepper and then spoon the lemon sauce over the fillets and top with the croutons and parsley leaves.