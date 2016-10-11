Heartbreak Horns

SNOWFLAKE — The Longhorns walked off the Snowflake High football field on Friday night angry.

Angry that they once again had to watch the other team celebrate a heart-stopping victory.

Angry that they once again were left to dwell on how if one or two plays would have gone differently it would be them doing the celebrating.

“I’m hating these close games,” said Payson coach Jake Swartwood moments after his team came oh so close to upsetting No. 1 Snowflake.

The Lobos (7-0) escaped with a 26-21 win, dropping the hard-luck Longhorns to 2-5.

“I would love to win one of these close games and see what that’s like because we haven’t been there yet,” Swartwood said.

A week after getting within a successful two-point conversion of upsetting Show Low, the unranked Longhorns found themselves with a chance to shock No. 1 Snowflake.

Ryan Ricke scored on a 3-yard quarterback keeper with 52 seconds remaining and Payson recovered an onside kick for the second straight week to give itself a chance to pull a stunning upset in front of a large Snowflake homecoming crowd.

However, the visitors couldn’t finish the job as the potential game-winning drive that began at midfield ended when the Longhorns couldn’t move the ball 10 yards and pick up a first down.

It was the third consecutive difficult loss for Payson.

The Longhorns felt they should have handed Class 2A power Eagar Round Valley its first loss on Sept. 16; a game the Elks prevailed in 20-13.

Snowflake pushed its winning streak against Payson to seven following two losses to the Longhorns in Payson’s unbeaten 2008 state championship season.

And most of the previous six Lobos’ wins in the rivalry were blowouts. Snowflake won five of the six previous games in the rivalry by at least 31 points. The only close game was a 14-7

Snowflake win in 2010.

“Years ago we’re losing these games by 50-60 points,” Swartwood said. “Our players aren’t that much better; but these guys are executing. They believe in each other.

“It’s an exciting group of people to be around; exciting things are going to happen with them.”

The Longhorns quieted the crowd quickly as Dailin Keith stripped the ball from the returner on the opening kickoff and returned the fumble 25 yards to give Payson a 7-0 lead just 11 seconds into the game.

Payson led 14-6 in the first quarter, but Snowflake scored the only three touchdowns in the middle quarters to take the lead for good.

Snowflake was hurt by four turnovers. The Longhorns won the turnover battle with just two of their own.

However, they couldn’t overcome their 10 penalties for 91 1/2 yards.

Swartwood believes nobody will want to play the Longhorns if they can make the playoffs, which is still a real possibility.

“I believe if we get into the playoffs we can beat any team,” he said. “I believe this is a great football team. They are a phenomenal group of young men and I couldn’t be prouder to coach them.”

Payson hosts Winslow (5-2) for homecoming at 7 p.m. Friday.