Help For Laid Off Atac-Hpr Workers

Payson’s ammunition manufacturing plant might still reopen. But in the meantime, the town wants to help the abruptly laid off employees find work.

Advanced Armament Tactical Concepts (ATAC), which makes HPR ammunition, shut its doors after telling town officials it must line up new financing after the bank called in its loans. The creditors then padlocked the doors.

Town officials said ATAC told them they hope to reopen. ATAC officials have not returned repeated calls — either here or in Tennessee where they had planned to build a new plant.

So Payson officials aren’t waiting.

Mayor Kenny Evans believes HPR will reopen, but also wants the town to help employees connect with state and county resources through this transition period. Because they will go without a paycheck for the foreseeable future, they may need unemployment to pay their bills.

Today — Tuesday — the town is inviting any HPR employees who want more information on applying for unemployment, job training or finding a new job, to attend a session at the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce with Bobby Davis, the town’s economic development specialist.

Also attending will be Susan Tegmeyer, executive director of Arizona At Work, which works with several counties on workforce development, including Gila County.

On Sept. 13, HPR employees were sent home after the company’s chief lender reportedly called in all its loans and locked the doors at HPR near the airport.

The Roundup called the owners of HPR, leaving voice mails and emails, but had not received a comment as of press time.

Davis said he spoke with Jeff Antich with HPR on Wednesday, Sept. 28, who said the company is working with other banks and investors and hoped to reopen within 10 days.

Davis said while he hopes HPR does reopen, they cannot wait to see if that happens and must help the employees get on unemployment.

Davis has been working with Tegmeyer to set up a crisis team for some time in the event a business like this closed and dozens of employees were out of work. He said he hoped they would never have to need such a rapid response team, but must act now to help these employees, most of which had relatively well-paying jobs at HPR. In fact, HPR was one of the better paying employers in town, according to many.

Davis said he has spoken with HPR employees and some are concerned HPR will not reopen. Davis said if they do not, many of the employees would be forced to leave the community to find a new job.

Davis is asking any local businesses looking for workers to contact him if they might have a job for HPR employees.

Davis believes if HPR does open its doors again, most employees will want their jobs back. He hopes to see that happen. If HPR is in trouble financially, however, and does not resume operations, the town wants to make sure its employees have a plan, collecting unemployment and/or looking for a new job.

Davis and Tegmeyer will be available to help HPR employees Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, 100 W Main St. For more information, contact Davis at 928-472-5046.