Horrified By School Presentation

Editor:

I was horrified, in fact outraged, to read in the Payson Roundup that Payson High School had a backward thinking individual talking to our youth on an issue as important as gender relations and gender violence. How could someone with such out of date information and attitudes be allowed anywhere near children?

Perpetuating the myth that boys can’t control themselves provides an excuse for inappropriate behavior. Boys and girls need to learn to respect each other. The myth that a victim can be to blame for the violence of another is another outdated and dangerous idea.

I am sending this information to PHS Principal Brian Mabb and the school board members and urging that the school bring in a presenter who is knowledgeable in gender violence to counteract the damaging misinformation that was given to the students by Brad Henning.

The Mentors in Violence Prevention (www.MVPnational.org) is an excellent model. From their website: “The Mentors in Violence Prevention (MVP) Model is a gender violence, bullying, and school violence prevention approach that encourages young men and women from all socioeconomic, racial and ethnic backgrounds to take on leadership roles in their schools and communities. The training is focused on an innovative ‘bystander’ model that empowers each student to take an active role in promoting a positive school climate.”

Our students don’t need dating advice; they need strategies for dealing with the difficult situations they will encounter in high school and beyond.

Ruth Fleming