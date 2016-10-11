Human Contribution To Warming Is Infinitesimal

Editor:

It is interesting how the extensive list of scientific organizations supporting “global warming in recent decades can be attributed to human activities,” published by the editor in the letters to the editor Friday, Sept. 30, is the same list as the scientific organizations depending on government grants to fund their research.

On the other hand, the extensive list of scientific organizations and individuals who do not support this bogus claim of human-caused global warming is the same list as the scientific organizations and individuals who are not receiving or have lost government grants to fund their research because of their honest science.

This “human-caused” claim is just another effort by overreaching government to gain support for more draconian controls on human behavior.

Global warming is a fact. It has been occurring off and on in cycles for 4.5 million and nothing humans do is going to change it. Human contribution to it is infinitesimal compared to orbital and other factors, it.

Government needs to find some other menacing hobgoblin with which to frighten the ignorant into giving government more power.

Donald L. Cline