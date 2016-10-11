Editor:

This information has not been published or reported extensively, I hope you have the courage to publish the other side of this story.

All of God’s creatures need uncontaminated water. I believe it is necessary for all Americans to respect and work for protection of the our water that God has so generously given us.

The irresponsible drilling and fracking for our limited resources shows lack of respect for God’s gifts. There are other ways to use God’s gifts to provide humans with clear water, energy, etc. I pray for responsible Americans to stand up and use our amazing brains to provide all our citizens a more respectful method of keeping our water, air and soil clean of deadly substances.

Submitted for my fellow Payson, Arizona residents’ consideration.

I want to request additional news coverage of the contamination caused by the many oil spills of oil drilling and underground pipelines.

For more information, I refer to the peaceful and prayerful protests of many Native Americans in North Dakota, USA.

Linda Larson-Booth, Ph.D.,

adult education