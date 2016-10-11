Longhorns Stampede To Top Of 3a East

Coaches look for measuring sticks throughout the season to get an idea of just how their team stacks up against elite competition.

Snowflake qualifies as elite competition.

And a 3-1 victory over the team ranked No. 1 in Class 3A by The Arizona Republic indicates Payson’s young volleyball team may be on the verge of entering that category, as well.

The Longhorns’ 25-19, 25-21, 20-25, 25-19 victory in Wilson Dome on Sept. 29 was one of the most significant triumphs Payson has produced the last several years.

But it probably won’t be long before more follow for a team featuring as many key sophomores as total seniors (four) on the roster.

“I think that’s the tip of the iceberg, because I have mostly sophomores,” said second-year Longhorns head coach Desirae Burris. “I think that was like a, ‘wow, imagine what we can do’ moment.

Snowflake is easily one of the premier programs in the 3A East and the Lobos have enjoyed plenty of success at the state level in their history, as well. Snowflake reached the 3A state championship match 10 times in the 1980s and ’90s, claiming four titles.

Following the loss, Snowflake stood at No. 2 in the 3A power rankings behind Phoenix Northwest Christian.

That’s also a team the Longhorns know well. One of their four losses in a 7-4 record came against the Crusaders. Another came against Sedona Red Rock, an unbeaten team ranked No. 3 in 2A.

The other two came at the hands of another top 3A team, No. 4 Fountain Hills.

Payson stood at No. 9 in the 3A power rankings after coasting to a 25-22, 25-21, 25-13 win over visiting Lakeside Blue Ridge on Thursday.

The Yellow Jackets split two matches with the Longhorns in the Payson Invitational on Sept. 23-24.

Junior setter Abby Schreur said beating Snowflake for the first time in her varsity career offered the Longhorns positive reinforcement that the hard work they’ve been putting in in practice is paying off.

“It was really good to beat a team like that because it just showed how much more work we’ve put in,” Schreur said. “We deserved the win because of all the work that we put in to get the win.”

The Longhorns were scheduled to host Show Low on Monday, Oct. 10. They host Holbrook in another 3A East match at 6:30 tonight.

The Longhorns take a bus trip for a rematch with Snowflake on Oct. 18. You can bet the Lobos have surely circled that date on their calendars.

But that’s fine with these girls.

They have too.

That’s just two days before they host Winslow for senior night on Oct. 20.

Burris said practice and desire propelled the Longhorns past Snowflake.

“Snowflake was a huge win for us,” she said. “We beat them in four, which is amazing. The girls came out ready to go. They knew the competition we would have in front of us and they were ready to take it and they did. We brought Snowflake down and we climbed to the top for that game.”

Monday’s match with Show Low represented the halfway mark in the 3A East 10-match schedule. The Longhorns were 4-0 in region action entering that contest.

They begin the second half tonight.

And they’ll now be wearing a big target on their backs.

But Schreur said they’d be ready for the competition.

“I think we’ve come a long way as a team,” she said. “Our playing has gotten a lot better and our team and we build a lot off of each other. I’m thankful for everybody on the team because of all the effort we put in and I think we’re only going to keep getting better.”