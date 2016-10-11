Payson Vehicle Crashes Rise By One-Third, Stores Are Hot Spots

Watch out if you are driving near Walmart or Safeway!

These remain among the top places for accidents, according to data the Roundup recently received. If you’ve driven around Payson you are probably aware of a few other hot spots when it comes to accidents and near mishaps.

From January to August, drivers reported 325 accidents to police in Payson, a small increase for the same period last year. Last year, Payson averaged 30 accidents a month — this year, we’re up to 40 a month.

The Roundup recently requested a series of data sets from the Payson Police Department including, locations, dates and times of accidents, burglaries, thefts and domestic violence.

In the first in a series, today we’ll focus on the data documenting a sharp increase in accidents in the past year in a town often overwhelmed by out-of-town traffic.

The data reveals locations where you are most likely to get into a wreck and what time of day that will occur.

Basically, avoid Highway 87 altogether between noon and 7 p.m. That’s when 56 percent of accidents occur. If you just have to run that errand — at least avoid driving the highway between noon and 2 p.m., when 20 percent of accidents happen.

The best time to drive? Between 11 p.m. and 8 a.m., according to the data. In fact, Payson hasn’t had a single traffic crash between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. so far this year.

Keep that in mind next time you need groceries — since the grocery remain a prime spot for accidents.

Walmart, at 300 N. Beeline Highway, and Safeway, at 401 E. Highway 260, remain the top locations for accidents in Payson. So far this year, there have been 11 near Walmart and nine near Safeway.

Other top spots for accidents include nine at Home Depot, 2000 N. Beeline Highway; seven at Tyler Parkway and Highway 260; six on South Highway 87 as you enter town and six near the Jiffy Lube and Highway 260 intersection, 160 E. Highway 260.

Earlier this year, a Gila County Sheriff’s Office deputy got into a wreck at that intersection outside Jiffy Lube. The accident caused no serious injuries.

Among the 325 wrecks this year, 139 involved injuries — roughly 42 percent.

Police report two fatalities. Ronald Richardson died when the front-end loader he was working on rolled, pinning him at 1001 W. Gold Nugget Lane. In August, a Christopher Creek man died of a medical condition after crashing into several vehicles at the intersection of Manzanita Street and East State Route 260.

Statewide in 2015, there were 116,609 auto crashes in Arizona, 811 of them fatal. That’s a toll of about 2.45 people killed each day in a motor vehicle accident, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The number of crashes and fatal wrecks has risen every year since at least 2011 in Arizona. In Gila County last year, police reported 844 crashes, including 25 crashes that claimed 31 lives. Payson police in 2015 reported three fatal wrecks.

While 81 percent of crashes in Arizona occur in urban areas, the accidents that do occur in rural areas are usually more serious. In 2015, 46 percent of all fatal crashes occurred in rural areas with just 19 percent of fatal accidents occurring in urban areas.

On Wednesday, a Pine man died when his car crossed the centerline coming into Payson on the Beeline Highway, hitting a van head-on.

In Gila County, the number of fatalities increased dramatically from 2014 to 2015. The increase from 18 deaths in 2014 to 31 in 2015 amounted to a 72 percent increase. Of those deaths, eight were alcohol related.

Around the state, the number of fatalities increased in 11 of the 15 counties from 2014 to 2015. ADOT’s report does not speculate as to a reason for the increase in fatal wrecks.

People are driving more around the state. The amount of gasoline sold in Arizona has been increasing every year since the recession hit in 2007-08. The market took a hit when the downturn occurred, going from a peak of 2.87 billion gallons sold in Arizona in 2006-07 to 2.65 billion in 2008-09. In 2015-16, 2.84 billion gallons of gasoline was sold around the state as more people drove more often — and further. In Gila County, gallon sales have not recovered as quickly as statewide. Gasoline sales peaked in 2004-05 in Gila County at 34 million gallons sold. Last year, they hovered at 27.3 million gallons in Gila County.

In Payson, the most wrecks occurred in April, dropped slightly in May and June and then increased again in July. The winter months typically see fewer visitors to Rim Country and fewer accidents.

While there is no way to predict when or where a wreck will occur, the Payson Police reports tell us to be more vigilante when driving during the day and when visiting the store.