Proud Of Our Paper

Editor:

So proud of our little country town paper! The Roundup won the coveted awards of general excellence for reporting and news writing, departments and copy editing, use of photography and community service, as well as second place awards for its editorial page and special sections.

Thanks to your dedicated journalists, to name just a few, Pete Aleshire, Michele Nelson and Alexis Bechman. They are truly part of the Rim Country family because they dare to talk about the things that we would rather not look at.

It’s easy to think that living in this lovely little country town protects us from the outside world. As an ER nurse, I can tell you that we are not so isolated from the big city problems.

It’s true that the first step to solving problems is to identify them and admit that they exist. Arizona’s child death rate is above the national average.

Thank you, Roundup, for your passion and dedication to uncovering the real issues of CPS, domestic violence, child abuse and education.

You have also treated the serious challenges of alcohol and drug abuse with compassion and honesty.

It’s a rough job and you have chosen to be the “some bodies” that do it.

Kathleen Kelly, RN, S.A.N.E. (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner), coordinator, Gila County Child Fatality Review