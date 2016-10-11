Reap Benefits At Community Health & Care Fair

Carpe diem!

There are a host of people in the Rim Country who want to help you enjoy a life filled with health and the joy of helping others. It will cost you nothing but time to reap the benefits of their knowledge at the 18th Annual Community Health and Care Fair.

Woohoo — 18 years and still going strong!

Entrance is always free, but your donation of a can of food will benefit local food banks.

The doors of the Julia Randall Elementary School gym will open promptly at 8 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5. During the next four hours attendees can:

• Take advantage of free and low-cost health screenings

• Discover the organization where you want to make a difference

• Ask questions of health professionals

• Have blood pressure checked

• Greet friends and perhaps make new ones

• Become better prepared for an emergency

Your age or relationship status matter not at all. There will be activities and experiences geared toward adults and children. You can even snag a lovingly homemade cookie if you get “peckish.”

Are you ready to take charge of your health?

Fantastic!

Please allow us to introduce you to a several new health professionals who will be at the 2016 fair:

Gabbert Chiropractic Center

The opportunity to treat patients the way he wants to be treated, the quality of life available in the Rim Country, and the chance to spend more time with his family, made the move from the Valley a smart decision for Dr. Brian Gabbert of the recently opened Gabbert Chiropractic Center.

His treatment method is “diversified” and he is considered a primary care physician by the state of Arizona.

“I diagnose what is going on with each patient and educate them as to what is going on in their body so that they are part of their own health care,” Gabbert said. “For example, it could be kidney stones, it could be an aortic aneurysm, or it could be their back is out of place.”

The center offers blood analysis, nutritional consulting, detoxification therapies, acupuncture, and more.

In a serendipitous turn of events, Dr. Vasundhra Chand (aka Dr. V) and Dr. Bridget Walsh were working at an IV therapy clinic in the Valley when one of their patients, who was commuting for treatment from Payson and happened to know Gabbert’s stepson, put a bug in their ears about the newly opened center.

Chand and Walsh have all the education of regular MDs.

“We know when medication is absolutely necessary and we will prescribe it, but we focus on preventative medicine and chronic conditions,” Chand said.

“I have seen many patients for auto immune diseases, but we try not to focus on labels. If someone comes in with 17 different labels of what they have, we are going to treat them from head to toe as whole individuals and focus on the big picture because as a doctor I am trying to heal the body not cover up symptoms.”

Adults and children are welcome at the office. Gabbert offers first responder’s discounts on chiropractic adjustments out of respect for the community he calls “home” and to give back to the people who keep the Rim Country safe and healthy.

Educating patients as to their treatment options in understandable terms so that they can make informed decisions is of the utmost importance to Gabbert, Chand and Walsh.

They will be at CHCF to answer questions and, from 8 a.m. until about 8:45 a.m., administer B-12 shots. After that they we be available to answer your chiropractic and other health questions.

Integricare

Susanne Morse is not new to Payson. She owns and treats patients as an APRN (advanced practice registered nurse) at Rim Country Pain Services and Verde Pain Services (Cottonwood). She opened Integricare Monday, Oct. 3.

“I decided after four years of listening to patients that there was a huge need in Payson for a convenient clinic that treated simple medical needs and was affordable, even for patients who do not have insurance.”

Integricare is a no-appointment-necessary clinic where if people need or simply do not have the time or inclination to wait (sometimes weeks) for an appointment with their primary physician can walk-in.

Nurse practitioners Carolyn Lohman and Durward Lynch (aka “Durk”) can treat a gamut of conditions from a sprained wrist to health screenings such as a pap smear, allergies to a common cold that could be trying to evolve into something worse. The clinic offers sports physicals and Morse is certified to perform Department of Transportation physicals.

Spuds, Morse’s mellow and friendly English bull terrier is happy to get up from his cushion in the office to comfort patients.

When Morse experienced an injury in high school and received “not the best care” she decided she could offer better. She became a nurse in 1996 and an APRN a decade later.

She will be available to answer your health questions at CHCF.

Also at this CHCF

Banner Sports Center and Concussion Group is new to the fair this year.

Dr. Mark Meyers of New Leaf Dermatology will provide skin cancer screenings. There will be a private place for individuals to disrobe if needed.

Jason Dollerschell from Banner Payson Medical Center will be in the Ask the Pharmacist booth. Orthopedist Larry Shank and Dr. Eve Collins Shank, an ENT, have agreed to also answer questions in CHCF’s Ask the Doc booth.

Attendees commented in exit polls that the best thing about the fair was the “free testing”; “Made it easy to contact so many wonderful agencies/companies/people quickly and easily”; and “Interactive for kids also; makes easier for kids.”

MHA Foundation, Banner Payson Medical Center, Rim Country Health, Payson Care Center, Hospice Compassus and Eastern Arizona Area Health Education Center sponsor the event and their representatives hope to see you Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Community Health and Care Fair.