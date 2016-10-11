Shocked By School Presentation

Editor:

I was shocked to read the article by Michele Nelson in regard to the presentation by Brad Henning.

Where was the school administration when this travesty was going on? To allow someone in this day and age to tell girls that they have to control boys’ sexual urges rather than telling that to the boys. Were there no teachers in this session to clear up the misconceptions this man was holding forth on?

I am sure we will be hearing from a number of people regarding this article. I hope the discussion this will be causing will help to change the thinking that allowed a presentation like this to be presented and making it mandatory for the young ladies.

Charlotte Farr