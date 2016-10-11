Star Valley Irritated By Payson And Regional Group

The Star Valley Town Council this week vented its irritation at the Central Arizona Association of Governments for flubbing grant applications and the Town of Payson for annexing a chunk of land for a failed project.

The Star Valley council decided to quit using CAG to apply for state and federal grants. However, the council split on whether to ask Payson to reverse the annexation of a piece of land in Granite Dells that used to fall in Star Valley’s town limits.

Irritated at CAG

Star Valley has tangled with CAG several times about grant applications.

Several years ago, the CAG staff cut and pasted population numbers from another community into critical grant application paperwork Star Valley needed to secure funds for an infrastructure project. That forced the council members to go door to door in some freezing weather to get information on whether the households in the project area fell in the low to moderate income range as required by the Community Development Block Grant.

More recently, according to Councilor Paty Henderson, who represents the town on the CAG board, it has missed three important deadlines and incorrectly completed a form for the town’s request for Community Development Block Grant funds. The mistake could have cost the town $240,000 it needed to buy another well for its water department, explained Tim Grier, Star Valley town manager/attorney.

He said that blunder required representatives from the Arizona Department of Housing to ask the Housing and Urban Development office in Washington, D.C. for an extension on filing the corrected documents on Star Valley’s behalf. ADOH is the state entity through which the CDBG money comes from the federal government.

The extension was secured, but Henderson said CAG makes a habit

of waiting until the last minute to file papers.

“It reflects on us and impacts our ability for other grants,” Grier said.

He added the delays often result in it taking four years to complete two-year projects.

Henderson said CAG representatives told her, the town must be a part of it to get money. “I was told we need them.”

She said the CAG is looking for more money and may add new fees for services it provides.

CAG Executive Director Kenneth Hall “is a road project guy. If no road is involved he’s not interested ... He’s good at avoiding confrontation and responsibility. He wants to develop an administrative structure that relies on brochures, not hands-on work,” Henderson said.

She doesn’t want to work with CAG anymore. “I don’t know why we need it to get money,” she said.

Grier said he believes the town’s staff, with assistance from Woodson Engineering & Surveying can successfully make CDBG applications.

Henderson said the Northern Arizona Council of Governments (CAG’s counterpart working in Coconino and Yavapai counties among others) has a much better reputation.

“Can we get into NACOG?” Councilor Barbara Hartwell asked. “I don’t like anything about CAG.”

Grier told the council it needs to decide what project it wants to target for the next round of CDBG funds. He reminded the members the project must benefit town residents meeting the low to moderate income guidelines. The council has to discuss any proposed projects in at least two public hearings. Grier said the staff has looked into improving drainage problems or doing another road project. However, the town has money from the Highway Users Revenue Fund and the county’s half-cent transportation excise tax to address most of its road issues.

Fox Farm

In other business the council discussed asking the Town of Payson to de-annex the land Star Valley de-annexed at the behest of Payson for the proposed development of the Fox Farm property into a manufacturing campus. Star Valley then would re-annex the property, which is Forest Service land with a road that was needed for the now-defunct development’s infrastructure.

The Forest Service land will probably never end up in a land exchange for any kind of development said Grier.

“It is not uncomplicated. Payson could say ‘take a hike.’ We need to weigh the benefit against how it might hamper the relationship between the two councils. I don’t know the benefit of re-annexing and I don’t see us using it for development in the foreseeable future,” Grier said.

Councilor Bob O’Connor wanted to know if it would cost Star Valley anything to take the property back, as did Mayor Ronnie McDaniel.

Councilor Gary Coon said he wanted the town to get the property back within its boundaries and moved to ask Payson to de-annex the land and return it to Star Valley. The motion failed 3-4, with Vice Mayor George Binney and Hartwell joining Coon with yes votes and McDaniel, Henderson, Councilor Andy McKinney and O’Connor casting votes against the motion.