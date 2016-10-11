Editor:

Those of us who habitually read each issue of the Payson Roundup from cover to cover were not too surprised at the amazing number of awards the newspaper recently received, thanks to the incredible dedication of an illustrious staff under the leadership of such a marvelously gifted editor as Mr. Aleshire.

The gifted staff writers such as Michele Nelson plus local community reporters, the well-crafted and illuminative fact-checked editorials, the amazing photos by DJ Craig and Mr. Aleshire, the alluring narratives on local forest and streams/lakes and nature, the plentiful articles on community events, the meeting announcements that continually display the passion of local citizens to nurture the welfare of local communities — all these are hallmarks of a truly extraordinary community newspaper.

Such gifts create an indispensable institution dedicated to the educational, intellectual, social, cultural and economic advancement that contribute to the internal cohesion which then nourishes our community to thrive and to care for our residents.

For that, all of us must be truly grateful