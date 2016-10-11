What Will We Tell Our Sons?

I raised three sons.

I have five grandchildren.

For me, this seems deeply personal.

So we put the story about the Payson High School assemblies on dating on the front page — and we focused as much on what the speaker failed to say as on what he did say.

The district has now acknowledged it made a mistake in treating boys and girls differently when it came to the two follow-up assemblies.

The girls attended a mandatory assembly during school hours: 350 girls attended. The boys had a chance to attend an optional assembly after school: 25 attended. The different treatment sent the unfortunate message that girls bear the brunt of the responsibility for relationships.

However, the district said the speaker offered a positive message of self-respect for girls. He stressed abstinence and protecting their reputations. He wasn’t tasked with addressing date rape and violence in relationships — so he didn’t touch those topics.

We have observed that surveys show one in five girls and women will suffer rape — usually by people they know. Moreover, one in three women will experience domestic violence at the hands of someone they love.

The fear of rape remains pervasive, a deep shadow cast across the lives of every girl, every woman. And the real danger comes not from the stranger, the predator in the darkness. The real danger comes from the boys they date, the men they marry, family members, co-workers, people they thought of as friends.

If all that’s true — how can we talk about dating and relationships without addressing that tragedy? How can we pass up the chance with both boys and girls in the room to prevent that from happening?

The stories have stirred up a storm on Facebook and in the comments section at the end of the article on our website: payson.com. Many appreciated the message of the articles. But some people who commented felt we made too much of what the speaker didn’t say.

I thought about that a good deal.

Then came the events of the weekend.

And those events erased any doubt in my mind about the urgent need to address sexual coercion and the responsibilities of boys to show courage and self-control.

In the decade-old recording, Donald Trump talked about trading on his fame and power to grope women, to force his kisses on them after popping a Tic Tac — while Billy Bush giggled and high-fived in the background.

Trump dismissed his comments reducing women to sexual objects as “locker room banter.”

So what message are we sending to those boys?

Even if they aren’t sexual predators themselves — will they stand aside like Billy Bush and giggle and enable the ones who openly grope and coerce and demean?

What message are we sending to those girls?

Will we raise them to be like that soap star, smiling as she walks between the two men who have just reduced her to a collection of body parts?

I have been trying to understand how I feel about this, with tears burning behind my eyes. I can’t stop thinking about my granddaughters and the world we’re making for them. As I struggled to understand my powerful reaction, I came across an extraordinary statement of a rape victim. She went to a party, drank to the point of blacking out and was raped while unconscious by Brock Allen Turner, a Stanford swimming star. During the rape, two young Swedish students on their bikes happened by. They intervened. Turner ran and they tackled him. They called for help. They protected the woman. They acted as heroes.

A judge said Turner was a nice young man with a bright future — and sentenced him to three months.

The victim wrote a brave, eloquent, harrowing statement to the court. Read it here: https://www.buzzfeed.com/katiejmbaker/heres-the-powerful-letter-the-stanford-victim-read-to-her-ra?utm_term=.djwzez2KN#.qoBGPGW0N.

I thought of how I tried to raise good men, strong, responsible, nurturing and protective. They all turned out better men than me — the central pride of my life. They all have daughters they treasure and empower — and protect with every breath, every fiber of their beings.

Then I realized what I wish the speaker in that assembly had said to those boys, who will either continue the victimization of women or change everything.

Every one of those boys must decide if they’ll be the drunken rapist or the Swedish cyclist.

Every one of those boys must decide if they’ll be the one who forces their kiss on women and the one who giggles in the background — or the one who speaks up and protects.

We cannot solve this problem by telling girls to be careful, to not hike in the forest, to not drink, not go to parties, not wear the wrong blouse, not wear too much eye shadow.

We must free women from fear.

We must free men from rage.

And that means we must ensure that our sons become the protectors, never the predators.

And we can only do that if we talk about it.