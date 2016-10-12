Clinton, Trump Tied In Arizona

Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump are tied among Arizona voters, according to a recent poll conducted by leading behavior research polling company, OH Predictive Insights.

In a survey of 718 likely Democrat, Republican, Independent and Non-Declared voters across Arizona, based on projected 2016 general election turnout, Clinton and Trump are neck-and-neck at 42 percent following their first nationally televised debate. The survey had a 3.6 percent margin of error — which means either candidate could actually be 3-4 points ahead.

Libertarian Gary Johnson drew 5 percent Green Party Candidate Jill Stein just 1 percent.

The poll found 9 percent of voters still undecided.

On Monday, Sept. 26, over 84 million Americans tuned in to watch the most popular presidential debate in history. “Given the excitement of this election season, voters are paying close attention to the presidential contest,” Mike Noble, managing partner of OH Predictive Insights and chief pollster said. “Voters in Arizona are no exception, with approximately 81 percent of likely Arizona voters tuning in to the first presidential debate.”

Among the 81 percent of Arizonans who tuned into the presidential debate, 44 percent of those felt that Hillary Clinton won the debate. Although Arizona voters felt Clinton won, the two candidates remain in a dead-lock tie.

This survey employed live callers and automated phone messages, which was completed by OH Predictive Insights on Sept. 28-30, 2016, from a 2016 general election sample. Poll was weighted to reflect likely general election turnout. Among those who responded, 22 percent were on their cellphones and 78 percent on landlines.