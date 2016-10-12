County Flubs Pine Water District’S Tax Bill

In the coming weeks, Gila County will send lower tax bills to property owners in the Pine Strawberry Water Improvement District (PSWID) to fix an error in bills homeowners received in September.

The change would save the owner of a $200,000 house about $70.

County staff calculated an incorrect tax rate for the district, using the district’s tentative budget rather than its final budget. “We do our absolute best to make sure we don’t have mistakes like this,” says County Manager Don McDaniel.

“We’re working to right this as swiftly as possible.”

The county staff notified the PSWID board, which asked the county issue revised tax bills.

Based on the district’s final budget, the tax rate will drop from the 1.7496 in the September bill to 1.3981. This will lower the bill by about $35 for each $100,000 of assessed valuation.

The board of supervisors adopted the new rate on Oct. 7. The Gila County treasurer will send updated bills to all property owners. Property owners who have already paid their total or first half taxes will receive credit for the overpayment and may receive refunds.

Property owners who have questions can contact the Gila County treasurer’s office at 800-304-4452, extension 8702 or 8703.