Fire Chiefs Review Gcc Training Program

Gila Community College recently drew together fire chiefs from throughout the region to review the training program for firefighters offered by BCC and Eastern Arizona College.

The committee members also identified instructor certification standards as mandated by the Arizona Center for Fire Science Excellence.

In attendance were Martin de Masi, former Payson police chief and now fire science coordinator for GCC/EAC, Payson Fire Chief David Staub and Payson Battalion Chief Dan Bramble. Also in attendance was Tri-City Fire Chief Nick Renon and Michael Peterson representing the Globe Fire Department.

GCC in partnership with EAC, has been providing fire science training dating back to 2005.

The fire districts in Globe and Payson are working together to assist students and college administrators in continuing to build and improve the program.