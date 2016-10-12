Master Quilters Show Their Stuff At The 12th Annual Rim Country Quilt Roundup

Payson’s 12th Annual Rim Country Quilt Roundup is Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.

The $5 per person exhibition runs from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. both days, with children admitted for free.

In addition to exquisite quilting and wearable art from around the Southwest, the show features special exhibits by Debbie Stanton, Jenny Ballway and the Threadplayers quilting group; a vendor mall and shop hop; a special lecture by noted quilter Ann Petersen; plus quilt appraisals.

Presenting sponsors of the exhibition are Gila County District 1 Supervisor Tommie Cline Martin, the Payson Church of the Nazarene and Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.

To learn more go to www.quiltroundup.com or call 928-978-3464.

The Viewers Choice awards will be presented at the show Saturday, Oct. 15.

Special exhibits

Debbie Stanton is an award-winning, longarm quilter, originally from California. She moved to Pine, Ariz. in 2000, with her husband, John.

During her 30 years as a quilt maker she has operated a longarm quilting business in her home for 12 years.

While some quilt tops are destined to grace the bed of a quilter’s daughter, mother or friend, others are created to showcase the maker’s talents in quilt shows. Stanton’s customers’ quilts have been awarded ribbons in local, regional, state and national shows. Her quilts have been featured in “The Quilting Quarterly,” the magazine of the National Quilting Association; “The American Quilter,” the magazine of the American Quilters Society; as well as the Quilt Art Engagement Calendar. In 2012 and 2013, she was awarded the coveted “Exemplary Machine Quilting” award from the Arizona Quilters Guild. She has also received an Arizona Quilters Hall of Fame award.

Stanton is a past president of the Strawberry Patchers, a Chapter of the Arizona Quilters Guild. She is also a member of the American Quilters Society and currently shares her studio space in Pine with two four-legged furry assistants, Niki and Tasha.

To learn more, go online to creativequiltingbydebbiestanton.blogpsot.com.

Jenny Ballway is an award-winning miniature quilter.

She started sewing at an early age eventually making her own clothes and learning other crafts along the way.

She started quilting in the late 1980s and joined Illinois Quilters, Inc. a quilt guild of more than 300 members. The guild also had an extensive quilt book library, sponsored group projects and hosted a craft show at the Botanic Gardens each year.

“I loved every pattern I saw and wanted to do them all. When Tina Gravatt, a quilt miniaturist, came to our guild, I took her workshop and found my niche,” Ballway says.

She says she loves red and includes that color in almost every quilt. She also favors appliqué and she loves doing curves and pieces with multi fabrics.

Appraisals

Ellen Bell will do quilt appraisals from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15. Appointments are required; send a

request to eputam@quiltroundup.com.

Bell, of Goodyear Ariz., started quilting 30 years ago in Tucson, Ariz.

While living in Maryland in 2005 she developed an interest in quilt appraising and began taking classes in Paducah as well as other venues such as Hershey, Pa. and Frederick, Md.

In 2007 she participated in a year-long class in Baltimore County, Md. studying the Baltimore Album Era and creating individual Baltimore Album Quilts. She continued to study quilt appraising and worked with certified appraisers in Maryland and Florida.

After moving back to Arizona in 2008, she became a member of the Executive Committee for the Arizona Centennial Quilt Project as well as serving two years on the Arizona Quilters Hall of Fame Board. She also continued to work in appraising with Arizona certified appraisers.

Appraisal fees at the Quilt Roundup are $50 payable to Ellen Bell.

Contact Elaine Putnam at 928-978-3464 for an appointment. Appointments are encouraged, but not necessary.