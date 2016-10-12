Real Facts About Education Spending Excluded From Story

When Rim Country’s residents were told that their state legislative representatives don’t support funding our public schools (“Lawmakers score poorly on schools,” Wednesday, Sept. 21), the entire story and real facts were excluded. The organization that put out the report, AZ Schools Now, is a coalition of various education lobbying groups that don’t necessarily represent the best interests of the Arizona as a whole or the many priorities that we have to balance at the state Legislature. In fact, the report that is used to justify this claim that I and my two seatmates don’t support funding our public schools omits the main bills that we voted on that actually boosted education funding.

In the fall of 2015, Governor Doug Ducey and legislative Republican leadership voted to end an expensive lawsuit with potentially endless appeals. This resulted in the governor calling a special session and referring what would later become Prop. 123 to Arizona voters. With the passage of Prop. 123, we ended a lawsuit, stopped paying lawyers and provided an additional $3.5 billion to Arizona schools over the

next 10 years. This vote, which I and all of my Republican colleagues voted for, was not supported by a single Democrat in the Legislature and was not included in the so-called “scorecard” by AZ Schools Now.

In addition, the report only mentions amendments that were offered by Democrats on the floor during the budget vote. It makes no mention of the budget that we actually passed and the impact that it will have on Arizona. On top of the combined additional $500 million that Arizona public schools received in fiscal years 2016 and 2017, Arizona public schools received nearly $250 million on top of what they had received in the prior year. It was disingenuous to only include the amendments as part of their report, because these were hostile amendments that did not have the support of a majority of members, were not supported by the governor’s office and would have caused the budget to be unbalanced.

Putting aside what the report leaves out with regards to education funding and the misrepresented picture it paints, the report doesn’t take into account the strides we have made in our state. Arizona was one of the hardest hit states with the recession. Construction and industry were devastated, revenues plummeted and Arizona found itself with a multi-billion dollar budget hole that it needed to fill. I, along with my legislative colleagues, have worked tirelessly to put Arizona on a strong fiscal path and we finally achieved that this year.

For the first time in almost a decade, Arizona has a truly structurally balanced budget where government is not spending more than it takes in.

Furthermore, we structured the budget while still providing hundreds of millions of additional dollars to our public schools, reinvesting almost $100 million into our transportation infrastructure, paying off $200 million in debt to our public universities, protecting our children with $60 million to our Department of Child Safety and investing over $30 million new dollars for public safety.

Unlike Washington, D.C., Arizona worked hard to balance its budget and focus its priorities. Providing funding for our public schools is a top priority of mine and I am excited about the opportunities that are now available to Arizona because of responsible budgeting and difficult choices. I am steadfast in my commitment for maintaining a balanced budget and not raising taxes, but that does not mean we cannot reinvest vigorously in our public schools, public safety and transportation infrastructure.