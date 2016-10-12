Voters Need To Do Homework Before Heading To Ballot Box

At times it is difficult to wade through the rhetoric of politicians to get the full scope of their platform. Education is one of the most critical issues that our state faces and this year it stands to be an important topic influencing the Nov. 8 General Election. Senator Allen has recently come under attack for her stance on per-pupil funding and for her 2016 voting record — and rightly so. Her statement that “Arizona will probably never be better than 48th in the nation for per-pupil funding” is particularly troubling. When I was a student

in the Arizona public school system in the ’80s and ’90s, we were 26th in the nation and have taken a steep dive since then. I believe that Arizona should strive to restore education funding to historic levels and I believe that I am the candidate to move the state toward that goal.

The topic of taxes is an important one to discuss when considering education and infrastructure, especially in rural Arizona. As a state, we have cut taxes 24 out of the last 26 years and yet it seems that every homeowner I speak with has not enjoyed the benefits of these tax cuts. Property taxes have continued to steadily rise as the state evades its duty to fund the hard costs associated with education and transfers the tax burden to the rural communities who can least afford it. Payson has experienced this again recently with a whopping 12 percent increase in property taxes that provides critical funding for schools in the district. Our state must step up and build a plan to fund education that doesn’t result in constant tax hikes at the local level.

My opponent would have you believe that she is pro-education. As a voter, I would look at what the Arizona Schools Now and the Arizona Education Association reports imply — her 2015 and 2016 voting records simply do not show this to be the case. The choice is up to you this November as to who will represent you, and our schools, in the Arizona Legislature. Be sure to do your homework before heading to the ballot box.