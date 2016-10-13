First Things First Cleared

Since the inception of First Things First, the percentage of kindergartners with untreated tooth decay has decreased by 8 percent, according to the early childhood organization’s recently published 2016 Annual Report.

“It is very rewarding to be able to detail the measurable improvements in children’s education and health that have resulted from Arizona’s investment in early childhood,” FTF Chief Program Officer Michelle Katona said. “These are the improvements that research shows can occur through evidence-based, early childhood programs, and are what voters expected when they created First Things First.”

Highlights from the report include:

· The percentage of early learning programs meeting statewide quality standards has increased from 25 percent to 65 percent, impacting 51,000 children statewide;

· 27,376 children received screenings to detect vision, hearing and developmental issues and prevent learning challenges later on; and

· 9,250 young children accessed quality early learning programs with the help of a preschool or child care scholarship.

The voter initiative that created First Things First required an annual report to the governor and leaders of the state Senate and House of Representatives. First Things First also distributes this annual report to the public.

“Improvements like these can only be achieved through partnerships — between parents, early childhood professionals, advocates and policymakers,” Katona said. “It takes all of us working together to change outcomes for kids and to move the needle throughout Arizona.”

The Legislature has repeatedly tried to divert the money earmarked for First Things First to other uses. Several years ago, voters rejected that effort through a second referendum. Then House Speaker Andy Biggs demanded an audit of First Things First late last year, asserting that the group was wasting money. Biggs said the programs duplicated the work done by other agencies and was sitting on some $331 million in unspent funds collected through the voter-approved tax on tobacco products. He had proposed taking between $500 million and $900 million from the program to give to K-12 school districts to try to settle a lawsuit brought by schools because lawmakers had withheld a voter-mandated inflation adjustment during the recession.

However, the Arizona Auditor General’s Office this month concluded the program is well run and coordinates the efforts of an array of child development programs with grants amounting to about $100 million annually. The auditors made only minor suggestions for changes.

The auditors found that the agency has been planning effectively for the steady decline in tobacco tax revenues. The agency collected $130 million in 2015, down about $2 million in the previous five years. The agency has been steadily decreasing spending in anticipation of the trend, with its budget going from $142 million in 2015 to $127 million in 2016.