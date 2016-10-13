Honoring Those Who Serve The Elderly

A group of people with special places in their hearts for the elderly visited Payson last week. They are trained and certified to make sure the elderly in long-term care settings are treated with respect for their wishes and with dignity and kindness.

The Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens Area Agency on Aging, Region V hosted its Annual Long-Term Care Ombudsman recognition and banquet Friday, Sept. 30 at Mazatzal Casino.

There were 15 of these special people at the event, including most of the volunteer ombudsmen serving Gila and Pinal counties, along with the PGCSAAA director, Rebecca Jennings, who is also an acting ombudsman; Olivia Guerrero, chief executive officer for PGCSC; a representative from the Northern Arizona Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging from Flagstaff, who like Jennings is an active ombudsman; and Lizabeth Woods, with the Department of Economic Security and the Arizona State Long Term Care ombudsman.

The event provided training, updates along with recognition and was an opportunity to share additional community services and volunteer recruitment outreach.

Rim Country has two large skilled nursing facilities and five assisted living homes, including one in Star Valley that local ombudsman volunteers visit and advocate for resident rights.

Jennings has only three ombudsmen working in the Rim Country, plus a benefit specialist. She is seeking more caring individuals with special places in their hearts for the elderly to volunteer to become ombudsmen.

The ombudsman program is a free and confidential service with the goal of protecting, advocating and promoting the rights of residents in long-term care facilities.

These individuals are specially trained advocates who seek to resolve complaints on behalf of residents on long-term care facilities, including assisted living and skilled nursing facilities.

Ombudsmen are given the authority to receive, investigate and assist in resolving complaints on behalf of residents through federal and state law. They make routine visits to facilities to talk with residents about their concerns and to monitor the conditions in the facilities.

Ombudsman

• Investigate and attempt to resolve complaints made by or on behalf of long-term care residents

• Assist residents in obtaining needed services

• Identify problem areas in long-term care facilities and advocate for change

• Empower residents and families to advocate for themselves

• Coordinate efforts with other agencies and service providers

• Promote resident, family and community involvement in long-term care

• Educate residents, family, facility staff and the community

According to Woods, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) and its privacy rule, which protects individuals’ medical records and other personal health information and applies to health plans, health care clearinghouses, and those health care providers that conduct certain health care transactions electronically, does not apply to the work of ombudsmen. Additionally an ombudsman’s decision on behalf of a client’s welfare can override the decisions of a guardian or the person with power of attorney of the client.

To learn more about the work of ombudsmen on behalf of long-term care residents, contact Jennings at 520-836-2758 or 1-800-293-9393.