Neighbors Evacuated After Truck Catches Fire, Man Flees Scene

Several residents west of Rumsey Park were evacuated from their homes early Saturday morning after a man fled a truck that had caught fire carrying propane tanks.

The Department of Public Safety tried to stop Christopher King, 52, of New Mexico miles earlier outside of Payson, but he refused to stop and continued westbound on State Route 260 toward town, said Payson Police Chief Don Engler.

About 1:40 a.m., DPS called the PPD for assistance. Payson Police officers set up spike strips in Star Valley near the Ford dealership. As King drove by, several tires on the U-Haul truck were deflated. King was not, however, and continued on into town, leading officers past Rumsey Park and to North Mule Deer Point, Engler said.

King jumped out of the truck and fled into the forest, leaving the truck behind, which had caught fire.

With the truck, which was carrying several propane tanks, on fire, officers were concerned they could explode. They evacuated nearby residents into the woods.

Payson firefighters quickly got the fire under control and no one was injured, Engler said.

Officers located King a short time later and arrested him on multiple charges, including fleeing from police and possession of methamphetamine. King also had a warrant out for his arrest out of New Mexico, Engler said.