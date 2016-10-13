Optimist Club, Center For Success Celebrate 20 Years

Rim Country Optimist Club and Center for Success celebrated their 20th anniversaries with a party at the Payson Senior Center.

Both Rim Country Optimist Club and Center for Success were chartered in 1996. The Optimist Club started with 20-plus members. Payson Center for Success (PCS) started with approximately 48 students and two teachers, one doubling for director and one full-time aide.

Mr. Bill started volunteering in 1996 and to this day is still helping students and staff. There were five periods a day and three graduates.

In 2016, there are 105 full-time students split between two sessions and approximately 60 PHS students for at least one hour a day and 27 graduates.

The two organizations have been connected in a variety of ways throughout the 20 years. There were several people who were members and teachers in the beginning years. Scholarships from the Optimists have been awarded to PCS students, members have volunteered and/or observed the student’s graduation portfolios.

For three years, students and club members delivered Easter baskets to Rim Country Senior Apartments and a local nursing home. Both students and school staff have participated in the Optimist/Rotary/Drama Club Lip Sync and some groups have won prizes at the contest.

This celebration began with the Pledge of Allegiance and Optimist Creed, followed by an invocation and meal.

Sharon Judd emceed the event and the audience was privileged to hear from Optimist Lieutenant Governor Ollis (Butch) Miller from Prescott and Jim Rolfs, retired Payson Unified School District grant writer from Tucson.

Miller spoke about Optimist International and mentioned further ways the two organizations could unite in the future.

Bonnie Young was presented with the Optimist of the Year award for her exceptional service including being chairman for this event.

The evening was completed with distribution of door prizes and further fellowship.