Smooooth Sounds For Jazz Lovers

Jazz lovers enjoyed another stellar concert Sunday recently at the Presbyterian Church on Main Street. Performing were Jerry Donato on sax, Jack Raqdavich on bass, Gerry Reynolds on drums and John Darst on guitar. Lew Turano (piano) sat in for a few numbers. The Oct. 30 concert will feature Ioannis Goudelis on piano.
