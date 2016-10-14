Allen, Bagley Vie For State Senate Seat

A chaotic presidential race, a sprinkling of controversies and a strong challenger may this year test Senator Sylvia Allen’s grip on her District 6 seat, which runs from Flagstaff to the Arizona-New Mexico border.

The staunchly conservative Snowflake Republican and former Navajo County supervisor faces Verde Valley Democrat Nikki Bagley, a community college instructor, wine industry expert and former Jerome council member.

The district has a roughly 7 percentage point advantage for Republicans, according to the analysis done by the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission, based on registration and past voting patterns among independents. Registration is 38 percent Republican, 29 percent Democratic and 33 percent Independent.

Allen has weathered controversy in the past stemming from her unconventional views, sometimes earning national headlines. She has in the past said she believes the Earth is only 6,000 years old, objected to the teaching of evolution in schools, seemed to support the idea that the contrails from jets are part of a government conspiracy and insisted that the buildup of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere will prevent mass starvation by ensuring plants grow faster.

However, the personable lawmaker four years ago easily defeated a challenge from former state lawmaker Tom O’Halleran running as an Independent. He’s now running for Congress as a Democrat against Republican Paul Babeu in a huge district that includes all of southern Gila County.

The irrepressible Sen. Allen has brushed off criticism in the past and continues to amass one of the most conservative voting records in the Legislature.

She pushed a bill that allows lawmakers to file a complaint against cities and counties who they think are violating state law, prompting the possible cutoff of state funds without a court ruling. This brought her into conflict with the Snowflake Town Council, which had approved a medical marijuana growing operation in a town devastated economically by the closure of timber mills.

She provoked some criticism in Rim Country by supporting the Legislature’s ban on photo radar, which cost Star Valley nearly $1 million annually in revenue.

In her current term, the LDS Church member and member of a pioneering Arizona family has suggested the state would be better off if the state could require people to attend church. She also voted to remove restrictions on carrying concealed weapons in public buildings and near schools.

She heads the powerful Senate Education Committee, where she has generally opposed the implementation of national academic standards and favored measures that would allow parents to receive state support for shifting their children to private schools. She’s part owner of a charter school, but never attended college.

She got into a tangle with Navajo County Sheriff K.C. Clark about an internal investigation by the sheriff’s office of her son-in-law’s treatment of female prisoners in the county jail, where he worked as a detention officer. The sheriff threatened to arrest her if she interfered with the investigation. She later filed a Senate bill to provide detention officers with greater protection from disciplinary investigations.

She has moved into the top ranks of the state Senate leadership, with chairmanship of the state education committee and service as president pro-tempore. She has served as a staunch advocate of charter schools and school choice, but has consistently voted against education spending — earning her low marks from education groups rating lawmakers.

However, she points to her strong support for the recently approved proposition that settled a lawsuit against the state for violating a voter-approved initiative requiring the state to keep up with inflation in funding schools. The proposition will boost K-12 school funding by $350 million annually for the next 10 years, with 60 percent of the money coming out of the state land trust, already earmarked for schools.

Sen. Allen said the recession, which reduced state revenues by one-third, forced the deepest education cuts in the nation. She said the Legislature’s made the hard choices that allowed the state to weather the recession, drop financial gimmicks, restore growth and finally eliminate the state’s structural deficit. She said cuts in corporate taxes during the recession helped bring business back to Arizona.

Sen. Allen has voted consistently to resist federal authority. She has supported lawsuits and legislation attempting to take control of federal lands and block the enforcement of federal environmental legislation and land management decisions — like the reduction of emissions from coal-fired power plants and the reintroduction of the Mexican gray wolf.

She has also opposed expansion of federally subsidized or provided health care. She has voted repeatedly to oppose or repeal the expansion of the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, even though the federal government covered the cost. She and many other Arizona lawmakers said the expansion would make the state increasingly dependent on the federal government and increase the cost of the healthcare system.

She has received uniformly high ratings from the National Rifle Association, anti-tax conservative groups, conservative groups like the National Conservative Union, the Arizona Citizens Defense League.

On the other hand, she’s received near-zero ratings from most environmental, child advocacy and educational groups.

Bagley offers a much shorter resumé, with relatively brief service on the Jerome city council. A second generation Arizonan, she was born in Prescott where her father was a mechanic and her mother worked at the sheriff’s office. In college, she worked as a case manager and counselor with at-risk teens. She studied agriculture at Yavapai College where she got an AA degree then transferred to Prescott College for her BA in agriculture.

She worked in a vineyard as a farm hand, moved into management and started teaching viticulture (grape growing) in 2009. There, she partnered with a local vineyard to plant a vineyard at the college to teach students how to grow wine grapes. She now operates a 3,000-case winemaking facility and directs the program at Yavapai College.

She served for three years as a council member and mayor of Jerome and on various water advisory committees and partnerships. She lives in Clarkdale with her husband Tom, an Arizona Game and Fish wildlife manager for the past 26 years — and their young son Ryan.

She has stressed education and economic development in her campaign, saying the two issues remain inextricably linked.

She said she got interested in politics when she started lobbying for several legislative changes that would make it easier for a vineyard to set up a wine-tasting operation to sell wine directly to the public.

“If it weren’t for key bills that passed in 1979 and 2005, the Arizona wine industry wouldn’t be the economic driver that it is today — contributing over $50 million to the Verde Valley economy alone,” she said.

As a lawmaker, she wants to find a way for the Arizona Commerce Authority to support small businesses with tax credits and loans. She said that state lawmakers should identify emerging, high-growth industries — like winemaking — and provide support with incentives and state preferences for Arizona companies.

Much of that growth depends on an investment in education. She criticized the Legislature for not supporting education and Sen. Allen for recent statements suggesting the state can’t afford to move much beyond 48th in per-student funding nationally.

Bagley said Proposition 123 wasn’t a solution, since it restored only 18 percent of the funding for schools cut during the recession — and most of that from state land trust funds earmarked for schools anyway. Bagley said the state must also reverse deep cuts in spending on universities and community colleges.

However, on her website and in various campaign appearances in Rim Country she has generally not detailed how the state could raise the billions necessary to significantly increase education spending. Arizona spends about $7,200 per student, which is $3,500 less than the national average. Boosting spending to the national average would cost about $3.5 billion annually, just for K-12 schools.