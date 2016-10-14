Community Almanac Friday, October 14, 2016

Make and sign a Christmas card for U.S. active duty military personnel

The Mogollon Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Payson Girl Scouts invite Rim residents and visitors to join then in making and signing Christmas cards for U.S. active duty military personnel. The program is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. Hot chocolate and light snacks will be provided. For more information, please contact Mogollon Chapter Regent Kelly Oxborrow at 928-238-0058.

Community Breakfast

Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church holds its monthly community breakfast at 8 a.m., Friday, Oct. 14. The church is at 507 W. Wade Lane, Payson, just south of Payson High School. For more information, contact Pastor Steve DeSanto, 928-474-5440.

Shred-A-Thon

The next Payson Shred-A-Thon by TNT Shredding is from 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, Oct. 14 in the parking lot of Walmart.

To shred contents filling a banker’s box-size container is $6. Part of the proceeds will benefit the Sustainable Rim Country group.

For more information, call Tim at 480-329-7412.

Lions estate sale

The Payson Lions will have an estate sale starting at 7 a.m., Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15 at 512 E. Saguaro Circle. There will be home furnishings, area rugs, metal patio set, small flat screen TV, golf equipment, upright freezer, garden tools, and much more. For details, call 602-758-4242.

Quilt Roundup

Payson’s 12th Annual Rim Country Quilt Roundup is Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino, Payson.

The exhibition is from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. both days and admission is $5 per person, with those under 12 admitted for free.

In addition to exquisite quilting from around the Southwest, the show features a vendor mall and shop hop, a special lecture by noted quilter Ann Petersen, plus quilt appraisals.

Presenting sponsors of the exhibition are Gila County District 1 Supervisor Tommie Cline Martin, the Payson Church of the Nazarene and Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.

To learn more, go to www.quiltroundup.com or call 928-978-3464.

Soroptimist event

The Soroptimist of Zane Grey Country are presenting a special evening of gifts and wine at Head to Toe Essentials, 904 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14.

The evening will feature handmade items from Uganda and more.

Holiday cooking class

At a special benefit holiday cooking class at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 participants will be making eggnog, flambé, baked cheese, etc. Presented by Friends of Rim Country Gila Community College as a fund-raiser, call Judy 928-978-0472 to reserve a seat for this fun event.

Archaeology meeting

The Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society meets at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 in the Fellowship Hall of the Church of the Holy Nativity, 1414 Easy St., Payson. Guests and visitors are always welcome; and refreshments will be available.

The guest presenter is anthropologist Laurie Webster. She will discuss the latest Southwest findings of ancient textiles, baskets, wood, and hides. Webster is a visiting scholar at the Department of Anthropology of the University of Arizona and a research associate at the American Museum of Natural History.

Jingle and Mingle

The Mogollon Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Payson Girl Scouts invite Rim residents and visitors to join then in making and signing Christmas cards for U.S. active duty military personnel.



The program is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.



Hot chocolate and light snacks will be provided. For more information, please contact Mogollon Chapter Regent Kelly Oxborrow at 928-238-0058.

Rosary to our Lady Fatima

The public is welcome to join in the Rosary to our Lady Fatima at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 at the large gazebo in Green Valley Park. Bring a chair and a bottle of water.

Benefit for family of cancer victim

The Hellsgate Fire Department in cooperation with Moose Lodge 852 in Star Valley hosts a fundraiser from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 for the family of firefighter Bill Dupke, who lost a long battle with cancer in September.

The event is at the Hellsgate Fire Department on Walters Lane in Star Valley. There will be food, games, Dj Effect raffles, giveaways, live auction and more. Later, dance to the live music of the Ron Gibson Band and enjoy a cowboy dinner.

Donations are needed. Recommended: food for the dinner including pork, beans, coleslaw, rolls, hot dogs, hamburgers, buns, sweets; cleaning and yard services to raffle or auction, unique home-built items, gift certificates, other services (no yard sale items).

To donate, contact Christina Furlong, 928-951-2219 or Brandon Furlong, 928-951-0334.

Free Country Western dance lessons

Free Country Western dance lessons are offered at the Ox Bow from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15. Learn the Arizona 2-Step, country waltz, shuffles and line dancing.

Lessons are always free, but please bring a can of food or non-perishable item for The Deacon’s Pantry Food Bank at the Community Presbyterian Church. If you have any questions, please call Lynn or John at 480-734-1647.

‘Portraits of America’ concert Sunday

George Bugatti brings a one-of-a-kind experience to Payson at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Payson High School Auditorium. It combines the beauty of art with the melody of music in Bugatti’s show Portraits of America.

Single tickets are $25 and are available at the door. Children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

For more information, visit the association website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 303-903-2895.

Poetry writing workshop

The Rim Country District of the Arizona Professional Writers presents a Poetry Writing Workshop at noon, Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Majestic Rim, 310 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson. The meeting is free and open to the public.

Stephanie Abney’s Poetry Workshop, “Writing Poetry, Step by Step,” will cover several forms of poetry, some familiar, such as Haiku, and some not so familiar, such as a Rictameter poem.

“Anyone can learn to write poetry,” Abney says. You will experience how to write a variety of poems following her simple and fun directions.

She has won both national and international writing contests, but her first love is poetry. Earlier this year she traveled to mainland China where she taught English, including how to write poetry, to Chinese students. Join this workshop and write poems to take home and share with others that very day.

Mark Twain play

The Payson High School Longhorn Theatre Company presents “Is He Dead?” a “new” comedy by Mark Twain as adapted by David Ives.

Presented at the PHS Auditorium, the performances are at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 22 and at 4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21.

Admission is $6 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.

A Dog Day Out

Leash up the pup and join the fun-filled Dog Day Out from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Pet Club, on the corner of S. Beeline Hwy. and W. Aero Dr., Payson.

Sponsored by the Payson Lioness and PAWS, the event will have vendors, nail clipping (for your dog), microchipping, nutrition information with lots of handouts, prizes and more. A dog show begins at 11 a.m. and will have contests for Best Canine Vocalist, Most Amazing Pet Trick, Waggingest Tail, Pet and Owner Look Alike, and Best Theme costume.

Gila County Animal Control will offer pet adoptions at the event.

Proceeds benefit Leader Dogs for the Blind. For more information, stop by Pet Club or go to pawsinpayson@facebook.com.

A conversation with an American Muslim

The Payson chapter of Amnesty International hosts a conversation with an American Muslim at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St.

The program with Moina Shaiq is in support of “The America I Believe In” campaign launched by Amnesty International USA. It is a new, domestic human rights campaign outlining how policymakers can reject fear and lead with human rights.

Moina Shaiq raised her family in Fremont, Calif. and ran a business there for 17 years. After the tragedy of 9/11 and the fear-based mistrust of American Muslims that followed, she felt the need to reach out to begin a dialog in group settings about the practice of her faith.

In an informal setting, members of Payson Amnesty and the public will explore questions about the Islamic faith and move toward understanding the experiences of American Muslims. There is no admission charge and refreshments will be served. School supplies for Rim Country Public Schools and/or free will donations to support local project of Payson Amnesty International are appreciated.

For more information, contact Penny at 928-978-1268.

Benefit Navajo tostada dinner

Mount Cross Lutheran Church invites Rim residents and visitors to a benefit dinner to purchase propane for the Navajo Mission and School at Rock Point.

The menu features tostadas with pinto beans and fixings, drinks and dessert. The dinner, which is by donation, is from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 23 at the log building on the Mount Cross campus, 601 E. Hwy. 260, Payson.

Call 928-474-2552 for more information. It is presented in partnership with Thrivent.

Win a side of beef

The Gila County Republican Party’s last fundraiser of the season features a side of beef. The raffle prize is approximately 300 pounds of northeast Arizona-raised beef and will be cut to the order of the winner.

The cost: 1 ticket, $20; three for $50. Tickets are available at the Republican Club Headquarters, 307 S. Beeline, Suite C (behind Buffalo Bar and Grill) or call Gary 928-478-8186 or Shirley 928-951-6774. Drawing is Monday, Oct. 31 at Rim Country Republican Club meeting.

Food drive continues

The Central Arizona Board of REALTORS® annual Food Drive, benefiting the Payson Food Bank and Pine/Strawberry Food Bank, continues through the end of October. Drop non-perishable food donations or checks payable to the Food Bank at any real estate office in the area or at the CABR office, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Suite 12, Payson.

Bookstore specials

During October the Library Bookstore at the Payson Public Library will continue the Buy One, Get One special on all books in the areas of history, politics, and biographies.

As always, the second item must be of equal or lesser value than the first item. The Library Friends of Payson Bookstore is to the right of the circulation desk just inside the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. For more information, visit the Library Friends of Payson website at www.libraryfriendsofpayson.org.