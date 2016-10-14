Forest Service Will Set Thousands Of Acres On Fire

Controlled burns from more than 3,000 acres of new fires will generate smoke throughout Rim Country throughout the week of Oct. 17-20, according to Tonto National Forest fire specialists.

The deliberately set fires will add to the smoke and benefit to the forest produced by several ongoing fires, started by lightning during the monsoon and still burning fitfully in the fire-adapted ponderosa pine forests.

The still-active wildfires and controlled burns include the 17,000-acre Williams Ranger District Fire in the Kaibab National Forest, the 3,800-acre Pinchot Fire in the Coconino National Forest, the 6,000-acre North Kaibab prescribed fire, the 3,200-acre Fulton Fire on the face of the Mogollon Rim in the Tonto National Forest, the 2,000-acre Sam Jim Fire in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, the 1,335-acre Ord Fire and the 14,500-acre Fuller Fire in Grand Canyon National Park.

The cheerful news releases from the Forest Service on the progress of nearly a dozen large fires scattered across Northern Arizona underscores the dramatic change in philosophy about wildfire. Once, the Forest Service prided itself on putting out most fires within 24 hours. Now, fire managers carefully juggle the risk and the weather conditions — letting low-intensity fire spread whenever possible.

Not only do such fires thin the overgrown forest and remove tons of deadwood from the ground on every acre, they dramatically reduce the risk of a forest-destroying, town-consuming crown fire during the hot dry months.

The new controlled burns this weekend near Rim Country will nonetheless probably produce enough smoke to alarm many residents and perhaps cause problems for people with respiratory conditions.

Fire crews will stop setting the fires by 3:30 each day to minimize the smoke impact, but urge motorists to watch for smoke and slow down to protect fire crews using the roads. Smoke may persist through Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Fire specialists will conduct a 1,262-acre broadcast fire treatment in the Pyeatt Draw area south of Forest Road 198, west of Forest Road 433, and north of Pyeatt Draw Creek on Monday, Oct. 17 through Thursday, Oct. 20.

Smoke will likely move to the northeast, up and over the Mogollon Rim and will impact Ellison Creek Summer Homes and Estates, Diamond Point Summer Homes, and La Cienega Ranch. Smoke will be moderate to heavy in the Pyeatt Draw area and Control Road 64.

Residual smoke in the evening will impact Cold Springs, Ellison Creek Estates and Summer Homes, Diamond Point Summer Homes, Beaver Valley, and East Verde Estates.

Fire specialists will also conduct a 1,951-acre broadcast fire treatment on the east side of the 512 Road, also known as the Young Road, and Forest Road 109 Loop on Monday, Oct. 17 through Thursday, Oct. 20. During the day, smoke will move up and over the OW Ranch toward Forest Lakes. Residual smoke in the evening hours will impact the 512 Road and will move down the Cherry Creek drainage to Pleasant Valley.

Fire crews may cancel the planned burns due to things like wind speed and direction, temperature, relative humidity, fuel moisture content, and other variables.

The Forest Service has stepped up its use of prescribed burns during the cool, moist periods in an effort to thin the forest, improving forest health and reducing the threat of a catastrophic wildfire during the hot dry months.

Forest Service crews will switch to putting the fire out if conditions change, depending on fire behavior.

Since 2001, the Payson Ranger District has aggressively thinned and burned some 50,000 acres to create fuel breaks around most Rim Country communities.