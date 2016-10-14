Gila County Elections Department Sent Out Early Ballots This Week

Early voting for the Nov. 8, 2016 General Election has started.

The Gila County elections office mailed out more than 18,000 Vote-by-Mail ballots on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Due to the large number of ballots, it may take several days for voters to receive their ballot.

Voters have two options when it comes to voting:

By Mail

Voters who have requested to be on the Permanent Early Voting List will automatically receive a Vote-by-Mail ballot. Watch for the YELLOW envelope in your mailbox. Voters can then fill out the ballot at their leisure. Once the ballot is complete:

Place your voted ballot into the white ballot affidavit envelope.

Sign your name where indicated on the white ballot affidavit envelope.

Drop in the mail to go back to the Gila County Recorder’s Office or hand deliver to one of the Early Voting Sites listed at www.gilacountyaz.gov.

Voters NOT on the Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL) can call the Recorder’s Office at 928-402-8740 or 800-291-4452 to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot to be mailed to you.

You can request a Vote-by-Mail ballot until Friday, October 28, 2016.

In Person

Any registered Gila County voter is invited to visit any one of the early voting sites throughout Gila County to cast their ballot early. The list of the early voting locations including their hours is available on the Gila County Recorder’s website at www.gilacountyaz.gov.

The Gila County Recorder’s Office located in Payson will be open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – closed 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch.

The Gila County Recorder’s Office located in Globe will be open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call the Gila County Recorder’s Office at 928-402-8740 or 800-291-4452.