It's All On The Line Now

They’re 2-5, but nobody wants to play them. That’s because this Payson High football team scares opponents.

You can bet neither Show Low’s Cougars nor Snowflake’s Lobos want to see the Longhorns in the playoffs after barely escaping fierce battles with them the last two weeks.

But the Longhorns long for a rematch if they can put three consecutive heartbreaking defeats behind them and focus on the task at hand — qualifying for the 3A state playoffs.

The season’s on the line heading into tonight’s homecoming showdown with No. 6 Winslow (5-2).

Sixteen teams qualify for the Class 3A state playoffs.

Now at No. 19 in the power rankings, the Longhorns need to move up three spots. But the Longhorns are one of just two teams in the top 20 with a losing record. The other, Chinle (3-4) occupies the No. 16 spot Payson covets.

The Horns must jump over them, as well as No. 17 Tuba City and No. 18 Ganado.

Payson has played the third-toughest schedule in 3A behind only Yuma Catholic and Phoenix Northwest Christian.

And they’ve come close against the last three — Round Valley, Show Low and Snowflake.

They haven’t done that in years.

A successful two-point conversion against Show Low would have ended an eight-game losing streak against the Cougars.

A late touchdown at Snowflake last week would have ended a seven-game skid against the Lobos.

And Payson would now be the talk of the state.

Now that the Longhorns have proven they can compete with the best, they need to take that final step and finish the job.

They need to be the team coming through in the clutch with the game-winning play.

They’ve certainly shown they have a flair for the dramatic, recovering onside kicks the last two weeks and scoring a pair of late touchdowns against Show Low.

But they have to switch roles with the Cougars and Lobos and be the team holding the lead in the closing minutes instead of the team needing a Hail Mary touchdown to stun an opponent.

It’s all about execution and believing in yourself.

These Longhorns clearly believe in themselves as the last three games have shown.

If they can find a way to cut down on the 10 penalties for 91 1/2 yards that sabotaged their otherwise strong effort against the Lobos, they should be able to beat a Winslow team that is No. 6 in the power rankings, but has yet to beat a quality opponent.

No. 1 Snowflake routed the Bulldogs 48-0 two weeks ago before Payson nearly beat the Lobos last week.

Wins over Winslow, Blue Ridge then Holbrook will guarantee the Longhorns will be the scariest Halloween outfit around.